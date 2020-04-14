 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Grocery store forgets to close on Easter Sunday   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
3
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
adj_m [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"He said he noticed that there were no security guards at the front of the store to manage crowd control and enforce physical distancing rules.

At that point, he decided it might be a good time to pick up a few groceries"

Brilliant. What better time to shop during a pandemic, (in the city with the highest number of cases in Canada) than when there's no one managing crowd control or enforcing distancing?

"(I) decided to put all my stuff back as it was starting to feel like I was in Zombieland,"

farkin genius really. You see he knows for sure that he isn't asymptomatic and therefore the best thing to do is put everything he had his grubby mitts on back so no one is the wiser.
 
