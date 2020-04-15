 Skip to content
(Fortune)   Have overdraft fees with your bank or owe a debt collector money? Don't get too excited about your stimulus check   (fortune.com) divider line
37
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And it's gone
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullsh*t
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That should help the economy.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Bullsh*t


No, if you're under a garnishment order you do in fact have to pay your creditors when you have a windfall.

Now if you're saying it's B.S. that you should be forced to repay your debts then that's another thing altogether.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Not surprising at all. A cool 2 trillion to keep stonks afloat was never nearly enough for the yawning gapers of WallStreet.
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: And it's gone


I loved that sketch. I think because we can all relate to it.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Just when you thought the bottom couldn't get any lower ++SURPRISE++
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
As soon as corporations heard people were getting monetary help, they started hatching schemes to take it.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: As soon as corporations heard people were getting monetary help, they started hatching schemes to take it.


They have teams of people working on every different scenario when it comes to screwing people over, that's why they're successful and you and me are on Fark.
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How is this a surprise? I'm pretty sure if you're getting your wages garnished that you are already aware of what money will be taken.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

robodog: Nadie_AZ: Bullsh*t

No, if you're under a garnishment order you do in fact have to pay your creditors when you have a windfall.

Now if you're saying it's B.S. that you should be forced to repay your debts then that's another thing altogether.


A windfall? Are you serious? do you understand what is going on?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

robodog: Nadie_AZ: Bullsh*t

No, if you're under a garnishment order you do in fact have to pay your creditors when you have a windfall.

Now if you're saying it's B.S. that you should be forced to repay your debts then that's another thing altogether.


No no no. Stop all of it while this is going on. No garnishments or fees charged til this passes. People need money for food and life. Don't kill them.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, I know a dude that's been homeless and car-less for 6 years but still owes back child-support for his kid that's 25 now and gets up and walks to work 2 hours each way because the buses don't run early enough nor late enough. He had plans to use the $1200 on an older but semi-reliable car so he could actually sleep sometime, and get to work (temp agency, so it doesn't matter if he shows up or not) on bad weather days, and get a PT weekend job. But phhht! Gone.

That $1200 could've repaid the back support FASTER by going to him via getting out of homelessness and not relying on temp agency jobs, rather than his ex and her husband and their 2 <18 kids.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: Just when you thought the bottom couldn't get any lower ++SURPRISE++


Surprise! There is no bottom.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MizzouFTW: How is this a surprise? I'm pretty sure if you're getting your wages garnished that you are already aware of what money will be taken.


Yes and no. Back when the government sent money to everyone, I don't know why they took mine.
Reason?
Rules.
I was getting hit on my pay checks and on my disability.
3 Times!!! I go and talk to the child she people show them the order. It says an amount not a blanket all money given me. They stopped. No ask a judge nothing. They stopped. So if they can't take all of my check. And of they can't take a part of allll 3 checks why could they have the whole stimulus check?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I had a feeling something like this would happen. So, I checked at my local bank.

AFAIK, by law, if you're on Social Security/SSI, your bank will protect your funds to the equivalent of two months' worth of deposits. So, if you got $800 a month from SSI for example, your account would be covered up to the first $1600. Anything after that though is at risk so spend that excess amount asap before the collection vultures find out, especially if you live in Coffeyville, Kansas.
 
Esroc
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Robinfro: Meanwhile, I know a dude that's been homeless and car-less for 6 years but still owes back child-support for his kid that's 25 now and gets up and walks to work 2 hours each way because the buses don't run early enough nor late enough. He had plans to use the $1200 on an older but semi-reliable car so he could actually sleep sometime, and get to work (temp agency, so it doesn't matter if he shows up or not) on bad weather days, and get a PT weekend job. But phhht! Gone.

That $1200 could've repaid the back support FASTER by going to him via getting out of homelessness and not relying on temp agency jobs, rather than his ex and her husband and their 2 <18 kids.


Child support makes no sense in America. They're so worried about instant funds for the kids they tend to kneecap the father's earning potential for 18 years making certain the kid gets less than they would if the state bothered to work with the father.

When I was a truck driver one of the reasons I never purchased my own truck was because I found out my support payments would increase to the point they would eat any extra profit I made as an owner operator. So there was no point in moving up in my career. Three times the work just so my cheating ex-wife could buy more jewelry yet feed my kid dollar store frozen pizzas for dinner? fark that.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Robinfro: Meanwhile, I know a dude that's been homeless and car-less for 6 years but still owes back child-support for his kid that's 25 now and gets up and walks to work 2 hours each way because the buses don't run early enough nor late enough. He had plans to use the $1200 on an older but semi-reliable car so he could actually sleep sometime, and get to work (temp agency, so it doesn't matter if he shows up or not) on bad weather days, and get a PT weekend job. But phhht! Gone.

That $1200 could've repaid the back support FASTER by going to him via getting out of homelessness and not relying on temp agency jobs, rather than his ex and her husband and their 2 <18 kids.


I had 20K in child support. Here Texas things got better after my kid hit 21. Paid it off in 7 years.
Before? Two years of late/payment/small payment added up to 20K.
So hang in there it will end. They don't tell people it it starts to lower after 18. I assumed it would keep going up and never ever go down.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Holy shiat, the deadbeat shiat fathers who can't be bothered to do right by their kids brigade is out in full force.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Holy shiat, the deadbeat shiat fathers who can't be bothered to do right by their kids brigade is out in full force.


Dead beat? I was never a dead beat. I was out of work for for a spell. And my wife left. Like that helped. Anyway. I paid child support for 25 years so calling me a dead beat is really this is generous and insulting.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: meanmutton: Holy shiat, the deadbeat shiat fathers who can't be bothered to do right by their kids brigade is out in full force.

Dead beat? I was never a dead beat. I was out of work for for a spell. And my wife left. Like that helped. Anyway. I paid child support for 25 years so calling me a dead beat is really this is generous and insulting.


Disingenuous****
Damn voice to text
 
Esroc
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Holy shiat, the deadbeat shiat fathers who can't be bothered to do right by their kids brigade is out in full force.


fark you. I was a great father. Even after my ex slept with half the neighborhood. But then she refused to let me see my kid and the courts did NOTHING. You know, except make damn sure I paid the biatch every month. Not every "deadbeat" is actually a deadbeat. Not having a relationship with my kid has left a hole in my heart that I will carry until the day I die. So forgive me of I'm a bit salty about having to pay for the privilege of living with this pain.
 
MBooda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
BULLETIN: banks and debt collectors can and almost always will garnish payments sent to you to satisfy delinquent and outstanding debts you owe.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flamingboard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ZMugg: [Fark user image 662x482]
New stealth ad?
It got by Adblock Plus.


AdBlock is trash now. Ublock Origin is The Way.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Holy shiat, the deadbeat shiat fathers who can't be bothered to do right by their kids brigade is out in full force.


You have no idea what you are talking about. The system is so broken.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
But that's what I was going to do with it! I need to pay off those vultures!
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Holy shiat, the deadbeat shiat fathers who can't be bothered to do right by their kids brigade is out in full force.


Homeless dads can't be blamed for not paying CS. When your country gets mental health care, and stops sending dads to stupid oil wars, then you can act righteous.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Esroc: meanmutton: Holy shiat, the deadbeat shiat fathers who can't be bothered to do right by their kids brigade is out in full force.

fark you. I was a great father. Even after my ex slept with half the neighborhood. But then she refused to let me see my kid and the courts did NOTHING. You know, except make damn sure I paid the biatch every month. Not every "deadbeat" is actually a deadbeat. Not having a relationship with my kid has left a hole in my heart that I will carry until the day I die. So forgive me of I'm a bit salty about having to pay for the privilege of living with this pain.


Let's cue all the trash about it it for the child.

I have zero proof, my child specifically, got a red cent.
And I'll tell you why I don't think my child received any of it.
I have a friend who has her man on child support whenever he doesn't give her the right amount she takes him to court.
My earnings over the decades have spiked and dipped; over the decades  not once did my wife take me to court.
//Side note I'm not even sure my kid is alive. She has no social footprint, but he step bother does. So does his mother. And even her grandma. My mother inlaw.
 
Dybbuk Schmybbuk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

waxbeans: MizzouFTW: How is this a surprise? I'm pretty sure if you're getting your wages garnished that you are already aware of what money will be taken.

Yes and no. Back when the government sent money to everyone, I don't know why they took mine.
Reason?
Rules.
I was getting hit on my pay checks and on my disability.
3 Times!!! I go and talk to the child she people show them the order. It says an amount not a blanket all money given me. They stopped. No ask a judge nothing. They stopped. So if they can't take all of my check. And of they can't take a part of allll 3 checks why could they have the whole stimulus check?


Probably because of the Iraq and such as.
 
Dybbuk Schmybbuk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Make More Money - The Departed
Youtube Wpc-zAbL2Uw
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My kid is a thankless brat anyway. He can get a goddamn job if he wants money. As for my ex, I'm not giving that woman another cent. So what if I had a few indiscretions? I always kept the house clean.
 
khatores [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Holy shiat, the deadbeat shiat fathers wealthy heirs who can't be bothered to do right by their kids get up off their farking asses and do work, but would rather steal the money of those who do brigade is out in full force.


There, fixed it for you.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/14/politi​c​s/trey-hollingsworth-coronavirus/index​.html

The people running the economy don't really give a shiat about regular people. If you want to make a difference, hand this problem back to them. If you want to keep walking this treadmill of death, do nothing.
 
paulleah [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Robinfro: Meanwhile, I know a dude that's been homeless and car-less for 6 years but still owes back child-support for his kid that's 25 now and gets up and walks to work 2 hours each way because the buses don't run early enough nor late enough. He had plans to use the $1200 on an older but semi-reliable car so he could actually sleep sometime, and get to work (temp agency, so it doesn't matter if he shows up or not) on bad weather days, and get a PT weekend job. But phhht! Gone.

That $1200 could've repaid the back support FASTER by going to him via getting out of homelessness and not relying on temp agency jobs, rather than his ex and her husband and their 2 <18 kids.


Sorry. Dude should have paid his child support.
 
paulleah [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Esroc: Robinfro: Meanwhile, I know a dude that's been homeless and car-less for 6 years but still owes back child-support for his kid that's 25 now and gets up and walks to work 2 hours each way because the buses don't run early enough nor late enough. He had plans to use the $1200 on an older but semi-reliable car so he could actually sleep sometime, and get to work (temp agency, so it doesn't matter if he shows up or not) on bad weather days, and get a PT weekend job. But phhht! Gone.

That $1200 could've repaid the back support FASTER by going to him via getting out of homelessness and not relying on temp agency jobs, rather than his ex and her husband and their 2 <18 kids.

Child support makes no sense in America. They're so worried about instant funds for the kids they tend to kneecap the father's earning potential for 18 years making certain the kid gets less than they would if the state bothered to work with the father.

When I was a truck driver one of the reasons I never purchased my own truck was because I found out my support payments would increase to the point they would eat any extra profit I made as an owner operator. So there was no point in moving up in my career. Three times the work just so my cheating ex-wife could buy more jewelry yet feed my kid dollar store frozen pizzas for dinner? fark that.


Bullshiate. You did it to spite your wife. It comes through in your nasty little screed.

This is why the laws are so freaking insane. DeadbeaT dads will anything, stoop to any level, to get back at their wives.

That's why there have been child support laws and enforcement for 2,000 years.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Esroc: meanmutton: Holy shiat, the deadbeat shiat fathers who can't be bothered to do right by their kids brigade is out in full force.

fark you. I was a great father. Even after my ex slept with half the neighborhood. But then she refused to let me see my kid and the courts did NOTHING. You know, except make damn sure I paid the biatch every month. Not every "deadbeat" is actually a deadbeat. Not having a relationship with my kid has left a hole in my heart that I will carry until the day I die. So forgive me of I'm a bit salty about having to pay for the privilege of living with this pain.

Let's cue all the trash about it it for the child.

I have zero proof, my child specifically, got a red cent.
And I'll tell you why I don't think my child received any of it.
I have a friend who has her man on child support whenever he doesn't give her the right amount she takes him to court.
My earnings over the decades have spiked and dipped; over the decades  not once did my wife take me to court.
//Side note I'm not even sure my kid is alive. She has no social footprint, but he step bother does. So does his mother. And even her grandma. My mother inlaw.


If I were you and had this feeling, I would be hiring a PI and making all kinds of noise to get her to produce the child.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

paulleah: Robinfro: Meanwhile, I know a dude that's been homeless and car-less for 6 years but still owes back child-support for his kid that's 25 now and gets up and walks to work 2 hours each way because the buses don't run early enough nor late enough. He had plans to use the $1200 on an older but semi-reliable car so he could actually sleep sometime, and get to work (temp agency, so it doesn't matter if he shows up or not) on bad weather days, and get a PT weekend job. But phhht! Gone.

That $1200 could've repaid the back support FASTER by going to him via getting out of homelessness and not relying on temp agency jobs, rather than his ex and her husband and their 2 <18 kids.

Sorry. Dude should have paid his child support.


I paid. At times I was paying 5 times in a month. Didn't matter. At the end of the year the balance still went up. And it stayed like that for decades. The moment my kid turned 18 the balance WAS paid off and done in 7 years. Why it is it 20 years of payments didn't move the balance but 7 years did???????????????
I wasn't make relatively more.
I've always made just over minimum wage or less.
 
