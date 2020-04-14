 Skip to content
(UPI)   Loose goat visits Massachusetts liquor store. Hey there's no real need to reveal the goat's morals is there?   (upi.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
GOAT \o/
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any goat can be a loose goat, if you're brave enough.

/a friend told me that
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ok my last run of Goat Simulator got a little out of hand, I thought it was just a game
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He's already in a Massachusetts liquor store.
Nuff said.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Loose goat? must be from Greenville
 
phishrace
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Subby's mom is also a bit of a loose goat. Likes liquor stores too. Coincidence?
 
semiotix
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Given that this is Worcester, there's not a single time that "goat" appears in that article that it couldn't just as easily have been "child."

Well, except for the last sentence:

Police said the incident was highly unusual, as there are not typically loose goats wandering the streets in Worcester.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A loose GOAT?

I thought Brady already moved away from Foxboro.
 
chatoyance
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In my experience all goats are pretty loose
 
apathy2673
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
booztravlr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He superimposed me, what do you want me to do.
 
Nesher [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't a loose seal.
Those things'll take your hand clean off.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I lol'ed at the headline. Thank you, Subby!
 
