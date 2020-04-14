 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   We need to understand how Wuhan got the virus right off the bat   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
9
    More: Scary, Severe acute respiratory syndrome, Federal government of the United States, Research, U.S. Embassy officials, Chinese research facility, Scientist, Wuhan Institute of Physical Education, People's Republic of China  
•       •       •

290 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2020 at 5:22 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't Wuhan get it off the pangolin, the pangolin may have gotten it off the bat.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why would you eat a pangolin?  I'm willing to chalk this up more to incompetence and piss poor lab safety practices in China.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Very catchy, subby.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The lowest form of humor.
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Im guessing they were dicking around in the clubhouse and something got out. If this gets really bad you can be there will be a war.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You don't have to worry about bat corona unless you are a little Jewish girl.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dr.Fauci: "Trump's Advisors Don't Know Sh*t About F**k!"
Youtube MbKZp6tUjhE


Dr. Fauci can answer that question.

/ nsfw language, as if anyone is at work
// nsf children language then
 
Paul Hackett
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
All we need to know is, this is a Chinese Virus.

Oh by the way, Chinese meaning location, not race. So please stop injuring Chinese Americans. Seriously leave them alone. Guys? It's a nationality not a race. Wait, stop, do you guys know the difference between geographic location and race? No? We'll leave them alone anyway! Stop hurting them, I just assumed you guys understood the difference! Leave them alone!
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.