(Twitter) B-52's now sitting on runway in Guam next to a rock. Wait, it wasn't a rock. It was a...ROCK LOBSTER (twitter.com)
66
    Strange, shot  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not good
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does this demonstrate, this childish and tacky display?  Is China, North Korea or Russia surprised we have big bombers?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: This is not good


Yeah, they're sitting ducks on that runway.  It would take them at least an hour to get that runway cleared and those bombers scrambled.  If a SAC general from 1966 saw that, he'd have an embolism and a stroke with a side of heart attack.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: This is not good


Hmm that was 2 days ago.

Its just Trump the cuck trying to act tough
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MASHUP - SLAY-52s - "Raining Lobsters"
Youtube mnrfqPoX4WU
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They just washed them.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are our potential foes supposed to be intimidated by aircraft that are twice as old as the pilots who fly them?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ZOMG bombers at an Air Force base!!

THIS IS UNPRECEDENTED!!!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: This is not good


this is not bad
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Are our potential foes supposed to be intimidated by aircraft that are twice as old as the pilots who fly them?


Some countries will just guam on to any excuse to be upset.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: What does this demonstrate, this childish and tacky display?


Proper social distancing!
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: What does this demonstrate, this childish and tacky display?  Is China, North Korea or Russia surprised we have big bombers?


They're too busy dealing with their own disasters to help him cheat his way through another election. And he's taking it with about as much good grace as we've all come to expect.
 
Bullitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rock Lobster
Youtube LfHDVyHGDJk
 
powhound [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They emptied the hangars to turn them into COVID-19 sick bays for the Navy.
 
powhound [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My comment is only supposition. Not a fact as far as I know.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they can just taxi up and down that runway like that and Cheeto could have his parade.

FFS, only FoxNews could interpret this as a "message" to Russia and China.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not too unusual for an air base or Guam, generally part of a readiness exercise.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus. Did they even think about how heavy that might be when they put them all on one side of the island like that? And right next to the edge, too.

shiat like that is how you tip over islands.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/mnrfqPoX​4WU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Ok, that is absolutely amazing.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big Ugly Fat F@ckers
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How very neutral.
 
roostercube
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: This is not good


I wouldn't read too much into it. Lots of strategic assets are based at or routinely assigned to Guam.coont1 is also docked with what appears to be (from the media pictures) most of its aircraft aboard, which surprised me some as it's common for the aircraft to fly to a nearby airfield so they have the ability to scramble in an emergency (carriers can't launch aircraft when docked pier side). So, if I were to guess, USPACOM realized that assets from Andersen AFB need to provide strategic deterrence withcoont1 not on patrol.

TLDR: No aircraft carrier available, so fly some B-52s to the region.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: cretinbob: This is not good

Yeah, they're sitting ducks on that runway.  It would take them at least an hour to get that runway cleared and those bombers scrambled.  If a SAC general from 1966 saw that, he'd have an embolism and a stroke with a side of heart attack.


So it's an attack on vital command personell?!
 
roostercube
‘’ 1 hour ago  

roostercube: cretinbob: This is not good

I wouldn't read too much into it. Lots of strategic assets are based at or routinely assigned to Guam.coont1 is also docked with what appears to be (from the media pictures) most of its aircraft aboard, which surprised me some as it's common for the aircraft to fly to a nearby airfield so they have the ability to scramble in an emergency (carriers can't launch aircraft when docked pier side). So, if I were to guess, USPACOM realized that assets from Andersen AFB need to provide strategic deterrence withcoont1 not on patrol.

TLDR: No aircraft carrier available, so fly some B-52s to the region.


Whelp, today I learned that the Teddy Roosevelt's CVN dash Seven One gets special treatment by the Fark Filters (tm).
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Are our potential foes supposed to be intimidated by aircraft that are twice as old as the pilots who fly them?


After 3 generations, the pilots are probably pretty good.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: ZOMG bombers at an Air Force base!!

THIS IS UNPRECEDENTED!!!


Yeah, but normally they are kept in revetments and hangars, not lined up on the tarmac. See Marcus' post.
This is some high level saber rattling. I also would be surprised if those have conventional load outs.
 
B0redd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry

Johnny Aloha "Rock Lobster"
Youtube -juSjjAlNKs
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's nice to see this pandemic bugaboo hasn't cancelled cold war dick-waving.
 
ingo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

roostercube: roostercube: cretinbob: This is not good

I wouldn't read too much into it. Lots of strategic assets are based at or routinely assigned to Guam.coont1 is also docked with what appears to be (from the media pictures) most of its aircraft aboard, which surprised me some as it's common for the aircraft to fly to a nearby airfield so they have the ability to scramble in an emergency (carriers can't launch aircraft when docked pier side). So, if I were to guess, USPACOM realized that assets from Andersen AFB need to provide strategic deterrence withcoont1 not on patrol.

TLDR: No aircraft carrier available, so fly some B-52s to the region.

Whelp, today I learned that the Teddy Roosevelt's CVN dash Seven One gets special treatment by the Fark Filters (tm).


Then again, COONT1 is a heckuva call sign.
 
Dyalar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wetfart.wav
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Are our potential foes supposed to be intimidated by aircraft that are twice as old as the pilots who fly them?


Yes.

But that probably isn't the point.

/would not point and laugh at incoming B-52 bomber with F- escort.
 
arcgear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is this The Onion or reality?

i can't tell
 
GaperKiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Jesus. Did they even think about how heavy that might be when they put them all on one side of the island like that? And right next to the edge, too.

shiat like that is how you tip over islands.


Ahh, elected officials. The best and the brightest.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no military background but even I know that it's a bad idea to line up your aircraft in a nice straight line, out in the open, like that.  That was a hard lesson learned in Pearl Harbor.
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are going to show SARS-CoV2 who's boss baby. The only other response the US is capable of is tax cuts, but since the virus is a Chinese immigrant it likely does not have the income to warrant a tax cut
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And just like that a million old limp dicks in La-Z-Boy recliners across the country got hard.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An elephant walk is a fairly common occurrence. Google the term Minimum Interval Takeoff some time. Watching them scramble all the Buffs out of Minot AFB is pretty impressive.

Live 90 miles from there, and heard several large aircraft come over this morning that didn't show up on flight tracker apps.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real reason is probably stupidly mundane... they're spending the day repainting the markings on the taxiways and alert pads so they had to move them out of the way.
 
avian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is idiotic.

You know what those bombers can't do while lined up on the runway?  Take-off. Nothing can fly because the runway is blocked.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate twitter and anything from twitter or about twitter or about anything on twitter
I wish it would go tits up like livejournal or aol messenger
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

roostercube: cretinbob: This is not good

I wouldn't read too much into it. Lots of strategic assets are based at or routinely assigned to Guam.coont1 is also docked with what appears to be (from the media pictures) most of its aircraft aboard, which surprised me some as it's common for the aircraft to fly to a nearby airfield so they have the ability to scramble in an emergency (carriers can't launch aircraft when docked pier side). So, if I were to guess, USPACOM realized that assets from Andersen AFB need to provide strategic deterrence withcoont1 not on patrol.

TLDR: No aircraft carrier available, so fly some B-52s to the region.


I took it as a sign that so many sailors were sick they couldn't conduct flight operations to fly the air wing ashore like they normally would.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

avian: This is idiotic.

You know what those bombers can't do while lined up on the runway?  Take-off. Nothing can fly because the runway is blocked.


Checkmate.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: My comment is only supposition. Not a fact as far as I know.


No its not a fact.

The air force admitted it was some kind of ''deterrence day''... because apparently showing off B-52s is supposed to scare people.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: jaytkay: ZOMG bombers at an Air Force base!!

THIS IS UNPRECEDENTED!!!

Yeah, but normally they are kept in revetments and hangars, not lined up on the tarmac. See Marcus' post.
This is some high level saber rattling. I also would be surprised if those have conventional load outs.


Isn't this just an "elephant walk"? Something bases do all the time? It probably has nothing to do with anything, and Faux News is trying to use it for clicks and as a distraction.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: And just like that a million old limp dicks in La-Z-Boy recliners across the country got hard.


That could be. Plain old propaganda. Orange baby couldn't have his tank parade, but they let him line the planes up.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be tactics he learned at the Wharton Bankruptcy and Military Institute
 
arcgear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a former CE grunt in the USAF, i cam only think about what the mechanics, crew chiefs and loadmasters were thinking when they got their orders to line up their birds for a silly photo op.

that would do nothing except provoke an "in (notso) kind" response
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What "Ready Alert" looks like...

Not really an uncommon thing..But based on what the recent military people have publicly stated,
they are  trying to make it REALLY CLEAR, that this is no time to test us..And that  means
(though not named, but pretty well understood)  Iran and China specifically ..

/A census taker tried to test me once...
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

lolmao500: powhound: My comment is only supposition. Not a fact as far as I know.

No its not a fact.

The air force admitted it was some kind of ''deterrence day''... because apparently showing off B-52s is supposed to scare people.


I was typing my comment when you're went up. Interesting, these days I have to wonder if the White House asked for this. Or asked for something, and this is what the joint chiefs offered instead.
 
