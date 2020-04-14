 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitch.tv)   Drew and Dallan are back with another Fark Livestream - 7:30pm Eastern. Come for today's news summary, stay for the latest on Boober Eats and also UFO chickens   (twitch.tv) divider line
7
    More: PSA  
•       •       •

57 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2020 at 4:00 PM (2 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Reportin' in for duty...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A friend of Tony Simos [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Twitch?  Drew's obviously a spawn camper.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

A friend of Tony Simos: Twitch?  Drew's obviously a spawn camper.


It's a legitimate strategy!
 
EvilElecBlanket [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Reportin' in for duty...

[Fark user image 850x476]


David Spader is guest hosting?
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

A friend of Tony Simos: Twitch?  Drew's obviously a spawn camper.


It's called stream sniping.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Reportin' in for duty...

[Fark user image image 850x476]


Bet the library really hates it that Drew does the show there just so's he can use the free wi-fi.
 
A friend of Tony Simos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: A friend of Tony Simos: Twitch?  Drew's obviously a spawn camper.

It's called stream sniping.


Kappa.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.