(Laughing Squid)   Rainbow appears over New York City during the 7 o'clock cheer. But what does it mean? You can't explain that   (laughingsquid.com) divider line
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

dennysgod: [Fark user image 320x132] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size


make with the positive waves baby
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenboof [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It rained and then the sun came out?
 
marleymaniac
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The "pot of gold" obviously means we are safe to reopen the economy.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Was it there for the lovers, the dreamers, and me?
 
TheSpartanGrant
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/miracles
 
Doryphore
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Was it a double rainbow?
 
LewDux
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Grooverider - Rainbows Of Colour (Video)
Youtube 9PwTwzhk3uI


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d7Ssd​3​HY9cg
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
All snark aside, there is a reason rainbows are a positive thing in many religions and for non-religious people too.

It doesn't "mean" anything, it just makes people happy.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TheSpartanGrant: [Fark user image 425x212]
/miracles


I didn't realize rainbows had the number 42 embedded in them. Like a message from the ancients....
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's a promise from god that he'll never completely flood the world like he did with the ark and the animals and such as
 
TheSpartanGrant
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: TheSpartanGrant: [Fark user image 425x212]
/miracles

I didn't realize rainbows had the number 42 embedded in them. Like a message from the ancients....


The Answer to the Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe, and Everything!

Also suspiciously relevant.
"The number 42 is always associated with suffering and the duration of time the suffering will last. In the Bible, 42 also represents the kinetic struggle between good and evil. According to R. Allendy, this number represents "the antagonism in natural cycles "
 
LewDux
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TheSpartanGrant: Enigmamf: TheSpartanGrant: [Fark user image 425x212]
/miracles

I didn't realize rainbows had the number 42 embedded in them. Like a message from the ancients....

The Answer to the Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe, and Everything!

Also suspiciously relevant.
"The number 42 is always associated with suffering and the duration of time the suffering will last. In the Bible, 42 also represents the kinetic struggle between good and evil. According to R. Allendy, this number represents "the antagonism in natural cycles "


Right!

What's kinetic struggle?
 
xalres
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It means the sun's light is being refracted through water droplets and reflected back into our eyes showing the full spectrum of color that makes up white light.

Wait....*huffs paint* I mean it's the youuuuuniverse showing us that it loves us!!
 
TheSpartanGrant
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LewDux: TheSpartanGrant: Enigmamf: TheSpartanGrant: [Fark user image 425x212]
/miracles

I didn't realize rainbows had the number 42 embedded in them. Like a message from the ancients....

The Answer to the Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe, and Everything!

Also suspiciously relevant.
"The number 42 is always associated with suffering and the duration of time the suffering will last. In the Bible, 42 also represents the kinetic struggle between good and evil. According to R. Allendy, this number represents "the antagonism in natural cycles "

Right!

What's kinetic struggle?


Breathing through a ventilator sounds pretty kinetically struggling.

/Does it feel apocalyptic lately or is that just me?
 
