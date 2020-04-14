 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Maternity Week is proud to sponsor this story about how the deepest hole on Earth was plugged. Uh   (maternityweek.com) divider line
8
    More: Ironic  
•       •       •

532 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2020 at 3:33 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My ex?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
that's a lot of hot dogs
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Subby's mom is not impressed.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Did they plug it with the Junk Shot?

/pretty sure this disaster was deeper
 
XSV
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What does drilling a deep hole in the earth have to do with maternity?

Also, wanted for questioning:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I saw Octomom Home Alone already.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"The Deepest Man-Made Hole Ever Created Was Sealed Up And Abandoned - Due To An Astonishing Event"

Ah, yes, I too am familiar with the urban legend about scientists lowering a microphone down the borehole and hearing the screams of the damned.

/ Spoiler, the astonishing event was that it's hot down there
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.