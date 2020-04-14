 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   News: German zoos are running out of money. Holy George Orwell: they may have to feed some animals to the others   (bbc.com)
    Creepy, Giant Panda, Zoo, zoo director, northern Germany, Neumnster Zoo's Verena Kaspari, Ms Kaspari, Germany, Zoos  
posted to Main » and Business » on 14 Apr 2020 at 6:14 PM



OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, we know what they can feed the tigers.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Well, we know what they can feed the tigers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
?
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just like real life.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Carmen Twillie, Lebo M. - Circle Of Life (Official Video from "The Lion King")
Youtube GibiNy4d4gc
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
All animals are priceless, but some have more equity than others.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Giraffes look around nervously.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Or just wait for winter duh
 
dyhchong
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hopefully they do it a sort of thunderdome and mix animals that wouldn't encounter each other in the wild.

Like tigers and a flock of penguins.

They could recoup those losses in no time selling tickets.

On a less serious note:
She estimates the zoo's loss of income this spring will be about €175,000 (£152,400).
VdZ chief Jörg Junhold said the lockdown was costing a typical German zoo about €500,000 weekly in lost turnover.

15k of loss per week against half a million in revenue really sounds like it should be a portion of a buffer amount that sucks but isn't too much of a drama.

Just how thinly can you operate a business that losing half a million in revenue a week means three month losses of less than half your weekly revenue will result in animals starving to death.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Well, we know what they can feed the tigers.


That biatch Carole Baskin.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I hope they at least try different combinations...just to see.
 
jst3p
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Hopefully they do it a sort of thunderdome and mix animals that wouldn't encounter each other in the wild.

Like tigers and a flock of penguins.



I think we know how that would end

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mmagdalene
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's better than what happened to all the animals in the Berlin Zoologischer Garten...

"
Forest workers of the Reichsforstamt, soldiers from the Flak tower, a police unit, a platoon of the Technische Nothilfe (emergency rescue team), engineers of the Wehrmacht and prisoners-of-war, they all were deployed to clear up the zoo. A team of veterinarians was brought in to dissect the giant corpses of the elephants so they could be taken to the destruction facility in pieces. In order to take off the edge of hunger after the hard labor, a canteen was established with a very peculiar menu.
"We had meat coming out of our ears. " Heck declared about this. "Many of the edible animals which had fallen victim to the air raid ended up in the pot. Particularly tasty were the crocodiles' tails; cooked tender in big containers, they tasted like fat chicken. The dead deer, buffalo and antelopes provided hundreds of meals for man and beast alike. Later on, bear ham and bear sausage were a particular delicacy." (Source: Moorhouse, R., Berlin at War, Life and Death in Hitler's Capital 1939-45, The Bodley Head, Londen, 2010, p. 94)"

https://www.warhistoryonline.com/inst​a​nt-articles/war-zone-zoo-berlin-zoo.ht​ml
 
EveryoneLovesCleanUndies
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Isn't that how nature works without the cages?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ansius: It's better than what happened to all the animals in the Berlin Zoologischer Garten...

"
Forest workers of the Reichsforstamt, soldiers from the Flak tower, a police unit, a platoon of the Technische Nothilfe (emergency rescue team), engineers of the Wehrmacht and prisoners-of-war, they all were deployed to clear up the zoo. A team of veterinarians was brought in to dissect the giant corpses of the elephants so they could be taken to the destruction facility in pieces. In order to take off the edge of hunger after the hard labor, a canteen was established with a very peculiar menu.
"We had meat coming out of our ears. " Heck declared about this. "Many of the edible animals which had fallen victim to the air raid ended up in the pot. Particularly tasty were the crocodiles' tails; cooked tender in big containers, they tasted like fat chicken. The dead deer, buffalo and antelopes provided hundreds of meals for man and beast alike. Later on, bear ham and bear sausage were a particular delicacy." (Source: Moorhouse, R., Berlin at War, Life and Death in Hitler's Capital 1939-45, The Bodley Head, Londen, 2010, p. 94)"

https://www.warhistoryonline.com/insta​nt-articles/war-zone-zoo-berlin-zoo.ht​ml


I call BS. Bear is nasty, greasy, foul tasting meat. I mean if you're starving  I'm sure it's fine but it's the least favorite animal I've had and I've gone through nearly a zoo's worth.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Didn't Nyc bury a bunch of unclaimed source of protein on a island somewhere, i'm sure that would feed Big cats for awhile.
 
