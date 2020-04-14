 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   When he isn't fighting fires he's cooking meals for seniors and health care professionals   (nj.com) divider line
4
    More: Hero, Family, Cooking, Firefighter, Stephen Wolf, Food, Sibling, Health care, Week-day names  
•       •       •

381 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2020 at 10:11 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I dragged the garbage out to the curb today.

Ok, I lied, I didn't. I'll get to it later. Eh, they come again on Saturday.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When he isn't fighting fires he's (cooking meals for seniors) and (health care professionals)
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the sort of person that has the moral compass to be a leader of a country...
 
xitnode
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I have cooked over 125 meals for local health care workers here. All home made. Lasagna, Sheppard's Pie, Pasta marinara salad and Shawarma. Home made crutons with ceaser salads etc ...

I'm only mentioning it here because I can be anonymous while telling others how to help. Some places won't accept food but some will. The FLW appreciate it big time and they don't have to eat crappy cafeteria food. If you can cook and are willing to drop it off then please do it! They appreciae it !!
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.