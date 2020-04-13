 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Florida Surgeon General recommends Floridians stay away from each other to avoid coronavirus, winding up on Fark's main page   (tampabay.com) divider line
11
    More: Florida, Health economics, Public health, Medicine, Public relations, Health care, Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees, Health, Healthcare  
•       •       •

497 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2020 at 4:50 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The student has surpassed the master.

Trump hasn't thrown his medical experts off the stage in mid conference yet.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't people kind of going to notice that all the old people in Florida are dying like flies?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Aren't people kind of going to notice that all the old people in Florida are dying like flies?


Maybe he's as transactional as Trump.  Hide numbers now.  Worry about it later.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Marcus Aurelius: Aren't people kind of going to notice that all the old people in Florida are dying like flies?

Maybe he's as transactional as Trump.  Hide numbers now.  Worry about it later.


^^^This^^^
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Practicing social distancing for a year in order to prevent a second wave of outbreaks could take a significant toll on the economy

Significant toll? It'll destroy it in half that time.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mugato: Practicing social distancing for a year in order to prevent a second wave of outbreaks could take a significant toll on the economy

Significant toll? It'll destroy it in half that time.


Yep.

Bu-bu-but lives are more important than the economy!  Yeah, but without an economy there will be further loss of life as we descend into anarchy and an outright depression.  At some point there is actually a trade off.
 
Mock26
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And the Governor of Florida recently said that WWE was an essential business! Sure, they are filming in front of an empty stadium, but what the f*ck? Wrestling is essential?

Oh wait. I sometimes forget that Florida Man and Florida Woman are f*cking morans.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How long until DeSantis fires him?
 
A friend of Tony Simos [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Florida Surgeon General recommends Floridians stay away from each other

That's a good idea no matter if there's an pandemic or not.

Also, I'm picturing a Floridian surgeon general as someone who looks like Trump's doctor, but on heroin and meth.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Mugato: Practicing social distancing for a year in order to prevent a second wave of outbreaks could take a significant toll on the economy

Significant toll? It'll destroy it in half that time.

Yep.

Bu-bu-but lives are more important than the economy!  Yeah, but without an economy there will be further loss of life as we descend into anarchy and an outright depression.  At some point there is actually a trade off.


We need testing to move forward. It's that simple. Until then we're just stumbling around in the dark.
 
Charles of York
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Our governor is Florida is trumps fluff boy
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.