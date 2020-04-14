 Skip to content
(Independent Tribune)   Subby isn't sure what's weirder with this picture: The seemingly erased head of a girl, the confederate flag draped from a bull statue's horns, or that apparently, a high school student would show up at school this month   (independenttribune.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's that thread again.

The fact that people keep doing this despite knowing how it affects people of color reveals the motivations involved.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adblock blockers are getting out of hand.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the interests of equal time I say let the Black kids hang one of those Africa medallions that used to be big in the late 90's around the bulls neck.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is...
 
blondambition
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone is going to recognize that chick's dress and out her.
 
Abacus9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That poor time-travelling girl is in trouble.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The confederate flag, nazis, the swastika - none of it really means anything to these kids.  It's too far in the past and their education - intellectual, social, emotional and ethical - has been so poorly executed that they just have no clue.
 
fortheloveofgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"It appears no damage was done to the Bull."

Well, we can all rest easier tonight.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why did someone hang a loser flag on that statue?

The confederates were traitors.
 
Dr gLove
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Abacus9: That poor time-travelling girl is in trouble.


She outed herself in the comments section of the article. She was also arrested for a bomb threat at the school in 2018.
 
huntercr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

edmo: It's that thread again.

The fact that people keep doing this despite knowing how it affects people of color reveals the motivations involved.


I am not sure I agree... ( presuming you mean they are doing it on purpose to be racist ). I grew up in the north, but have family that lives in the south and even among people who consider themselves progressive, there's still a romance about the whole thing. I think a lot of kids think they are being "counter culture"  and standing up for their family pride. It's a country and blue collar symbol to rejecting authority.
It's also of course overtly racist. I think that some folks have decided to hunker down and define themselves by their "glorious past" and don't think enough about what they want to be. This happens in other cultures too... Teyve  sang a song about it.


/I always find it interesting the conservatives don't push harder on this issue since the Republican party was founded by and for abolitionists, and that Confederate flag is literally a symbol of rejecting America. I've felt people appealing to racism alone is not going to win that fight... ask them why they hate America instead.
 
RogermcAllen
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

blondambition: Someone is going to recognize that chick's dress and out her.


The class size is 350, 65% white, 50% female.  She is 1 of 114.  I'm betting anyone who cared could figure it out in a matter of minutes.

/I didn't care to actually figure it out, only enough to determine how easy it would be to figure out
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the days when The Smoking Gun used to do the weekly mugshot pics.   One of the photos featured a guy who must have ducked right as the shutter went off as you could just see the trace he had been in the shot.    Interestingly enough, the charge was "failure to appear" (He's doing it again!).
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Of course it's Cabarrus County.  This is the same county that keeps electing Larry Pittman to the NC House.  You may remember Larry as the schmuck who said Lincoln was as bad as Hitler.

Charlotte itself is a wonderful city, but the suburbs have some seriously shiatty people.
 
Chuck87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
FTA: It is unclear if the student has been disciplined.

Is school even in session?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
All you need to know subby is that she'll have birthed her first 3 children by her 2nd cousin before she hits the drinking age.
 
Dr gLove
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
https://www.independenttribune.com/ne​w​s/hickory-ridge-student-charged-with-m​aking-bomb-threat/article_afbeaf36-232​1-11e8-89c7-2b316d56aad1.html
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The laugable comment is the supposed Hispanic immigrant who claims to know what the flag means and that it isn't a sign of racism.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
.
.
.
"Pics taken with Confederate flag on mascot offensive to minority students"

Should read that it is offensive to anyone with any sense.

A few immature rednecks spoil the joy of redneckery for the rest of us.
.
.
.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A very poor photoshop

/got nuthin'
 
X-Geek
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Marty better go back and fix the timeline again.
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"h.k. Edgerton.jpg"
 
GrymRpr [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
White trash doing white trash things.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
just to confuse subby more
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chuck87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dr gLove: Abacus9: That poor time-travelling girl is in trouble.

She outed herself in the comments section of the article. She was also arrested for a bomb threat at the school in 2018.


I think she is a different girl.  That girl is complaining about how they have a disclaimer saying that youth make mistakes so they hid the teen's identity for this article but didn't hide her name when she allegedly made a bomb threat.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Cabarrus County:

We put the Hick in Hickory Ridge High School
 
denverstevens [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DittoToo: Adblock blockers are getting out of hand.


outline.com worked for me on this one

/it doesn't always
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad Morf [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Of course it's Cabarrus County.  This is the same county that keeps electing Larry Pittman to the NC House.  You may remember Larry as the schmuck who said Lincoln was as bad as Hitler.

Charlotte itself is a wonderful city, but the suburbs have some seriously shiatty people.


I was thinking the same things.

Stupid girl, from a stupid part of the state.
 
Chuck87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Daer21: This is...


go on....
 
rummonkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

blondambition: Someone is going to recognize that chick's dress and out her.


Something tells me that everyone in town knows the racist little cowgirl by name. She has just enough fellow neo-confederate friends do not care if other members of the Town Sean her.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"There are several large Confederate flags flying in prominent places on private property in western North Carolina. Supporters say the flag represents their heritage and contend that the Civil War was about more than just slavery."
 
rummonkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

rummonkey: "There are several large Confederate flags flying in prominent places on private property in western North Carolina. Supporters say the flag represents their heritage and contend that the Civil War was about more than just slavery."


Damnit.

The actual Articles of Confederacy signed by every state that seceded would like to directly disagree with that sentiment. The preservation of slavery was one of the stated reasons in just about every one.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Being upset and raising a stink when some business or government entity displays the confederate flag is one thing, but if you're going to write news articles every time some redneck posts a picture with one, we're going to need a whole new tab here on Fark.
 
Charles of York
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Teenagers should be outlawed I tell ya
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's a 'shop; I can tell by the pixels.

Non-sharp knees noted, though.
 
