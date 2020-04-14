 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   Argentina's health officials are finding it difficult to quantify the "impact of Covid-19 in that part of Argentina." Guess where that might be (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The General Belgrano?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cable repairman's home?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Argentina wants Corona cases, I believe Trump is willing to give them ours.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and your mom.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Rofl.  Politicians gonna politick.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The part where the Nazis are?
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Don't cough on me Argentina.
You know I always loved you...
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Brezhnev took Afghanistan.
Begin took Beirut.
Galtieri took the Union Jack.
And Maggie, over lunch one day,
Took a cruiser with all hands.
Apparently, to make him give it back
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Patagonia?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is just getting sad.
 
Killer Cars
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: The part where the Nazis are?


As much sh*t as Argentina gets for sheltering Nazis (and they deserve it; Juan Peron practically put up advertisements in publications telling them to come), you can find "conveniently isolated ethnic German communities" all over South America. Pinochet used their camps to torture dissidents in Chile. Brazil, Paraguay, and others aren't innocent either.
 
Mangoose
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Brezhnev took Afghanistan.
Begin took Beirut.
Galtieri took the Union Jack.
And Maggie, over lunch one day,
Took a cruiser with all hands.
Apparently, to make him give it back


I'm hard-pressed to think of an album by a 60s band from the 80s that I liked as much as Final Cut.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

serfdood: Patagonia?


The Dread Pirate Roberts doesn't let anybody from Buenos Aires in.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mangoose: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Brezhnev took Afghanistan.
Begin took Beirut.
Galtieri took the Union Jack.
And Maggie, over lunch one day,
Took a cruiser with all hands.
Apparently, to make him give it back

I'm hard-pressed to think of an album by a 60s band from the 80s that I liked as much as Final Cut.


it's damn near a perfect album
 
Mangoose
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Mangoose: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Brezhnev took Afghanistan.
Begin took Beirut.
Galtieri took the Union Jack.
And Maggie, over lunch one day,
Took a cruiser with all hands.
Apparently, to make him give it back

I'm hard-pressed to think of an album by a 60s band from the 80s that I liked as much as Final Cut.

it's damn near a perfect album


A fitting nail in the coffin of their era

Scusi. Dove il BAR!?

/forgive my spelling anyone who knows Italian.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mangoose: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Brezhnev took Afghanistan.
Begin took Beirut.
Galtieri took the Union Jack.
And Maggie, over lunch one day,
Took a cruiser with all hands.
Apparently, to make him give it back

I'm hard-pressed to think of an album by a 60s band from the 80s that I liked as much as Final Cut.


I don't think the other three felt the same.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm no fan of the Argentinians given their history but Britain holding onto this rock is beyond anachronistic jingoism.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I'm no fan of the Argentinians given their history but Britain holding onto this rock is beyond anachronistic jingoism.


The only community on that rock are a bunch of English speaking shepherds who consider themselves English.

Now if the locals all spoke Spanish and had strong cultural ties to Argentina, I would agree.
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I'm no fan of the Argentinians given their history but Britain holding onto this rock is beyond anachronistic jingoism.


Dude, it is the UK holding on to the oil...  It is all about the oil!
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I'm no fan of the Argentinians given their history but Britain holding onto this rock is beyond anachronistic jingoism.


Umm, didn't they vote to remain part of the commonwealth pretty recently? Their choice.
 
NEDM
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I'm no fan of the Argentinians given their history but Britain holding onto this rock is beyond anachronistic jingoism.


Let's ask the people of the Falklands how they feel on the situation...what's that?  They all consider themselves British and overwhelmingly voted to remain a part of the United Kingdom?

This obviously means the UK needs to give their homes to Argentina because they're closer and imperialism and such as.
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I'm no fan of the Argentinians given their history but Britain holding onto this rock is beyond anachronistic jingoism.

Umm, didn't they vote to remain part of the commonwealth pretty recently? Their choice.


Not if Argentina has a say in it...

Fortunately for the residents, most of the Argentine Navy is on the bottom of the ocean.
 
