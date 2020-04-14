 Skip to content
(Lehigh Valley Live)   Telling a cop wait until I see you on the street will not stop the police from arresting you, and in fact will allow the police to add an additional charge against you   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, citizens can't threaten police. Police, on the other hand:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You Fark with the old bill, they will make your life even worse than a French musical!
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess, Easton? Clicks article. It's Easton.
 
GrogSmash [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

croesius: Yeah, citizens can't threaten police. Police, on the other hand:

[pbs.twimg.com image 765x430]


If that's a real cop behind the account, report him to the appropriate department.  Their ethics panel will roast him for a while.

We know, and they know, that they are a bunch of assholes.  They just don't like their cops bragging about it.  It destroys the narrative they are trying to create.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

croesius: Yeah, citizens can't threaten police. Police, on the other hand:

[pbs.twimg.com image 765x430]


Ah, ladies and gentlemen: The Pigs

Sleep tight
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: croesius: Yeah, citizens can't threaten police. Police, on the other hand:

[pbs.twimg.com image 765x430]

If that's a real cop behind the account, report him to the appropriate department.  Their ethics panel will roast him for a while.

We know, and they know, that they are a bunch of assholes.  They just don't like their cops bragging about it.  It destroys the narrative they are trying to create.


The the New York benevolent association... and verified.  It's the cop union....  nothings gonna happen if you report it.
 
