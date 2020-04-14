 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Tired of those regular, boring, stuffy Zoom meetings? Why not add a goat or a llama to your meeting?   (businessinsider.com) divider line
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We don't need any more drama in our meetings.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smart way for a small business owner to work around the shutdown. Well played.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I would do this if I could
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I should get an exotic pet, like a llama or an emu.
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Perhaps we could start a GoFundMe to ensure a large bovine was available 24-7 to appear in every US government Zoom meeting with the label, "Devin Nunes' Cow".
 
