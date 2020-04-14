 Skip to content
(CNN)   Doctors using the "burgers on the grill" method to save the lives of coronavirus patients   (cnn.com) divider line
    Acute respiratory distress syndrome, Intensive care medicine, Mechanical ventilation, Oxygen, Long Island Jewish Hospital, French doctors, intensive care unit  
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby this was almost screaming for a "Doctors say this one simple trick ..." headline.

Or are you too enlightened to stoop to a tired old cliche? Plus one internet anyway for a useful story
 
Sepia apama [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Curiously enough this was part of the advice that J. K. Rowling amplified (it was advice from her doctors).  There was a link in the Entertainment tab about it.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Need one of these rotators

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mjjt: Need one of these rotators

[Fark user image 850x472]


okay, honestly, what the fark is that for?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Slather their meat in Heinz 57?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: mjjt: Need one of these rotators

[Fark user image 850x472]

okay, honestly, what the fark is that for?


You've never heard of the rural prank of cow tipping? Jeez.
 
Aces and Eights
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: mjjt: Need one of these rotators

[Fark user image 850x472]

okay, honestly, what the fark is that for?


To trim their hooves.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm guessing this works best on the fatties.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: mjjt: Need one of these rotators

[Fark user image 850x472]

okay, honestly, what the fark is that for?


Milkshakes.
 
DeadGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mjjt: Need one of these rotators

[Fark user image 850x472]


Rotate your cow every 6000 miles?
 
TheFoz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: mjjt: Need one of these rotators

[Fark user image 850x472]

okay, honestly, what the fark is that for?


Butt stuff
 
A friend of Tony Simos [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You gotta roll them over on their sides; otherwise, it's how Hendrix died.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Do I need to invest in milking tables?
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I could have sworn this was discussed days, if not a week ago... or am I just deja vuduing?
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: Do I need to invest in milking tables?


Nah, a milking graph would be sufficient... perhaps a milking chart.
 
LewDux
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: mjjt: Need one of these rotators

[Fark user image 850x472]

okay, honestly, what the fark is that for?


Your father never told you what really happened at his bachelor party, did he?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: mjjt: Need one of these rotators

[Fark user image 850x472]

okay, honestly, what the fark is that for?


They use to use these at Monster Truck events.  Between races they'll do stuff like a demolition derby, jumping motorcycles, and, of course, tractor cow fights.  You don't see them as much anymore because they're illegal now.
 
Salmon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: mjjt: Need one of these rotators

[Fark user image 850x472]

okay, honestly, what the fark is that for?


fellatio
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
2 Live Crew saves the day
 
marleymaniac
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: mjjt: Need one of these rotators

[Fark user image 850x472]

okay, honestly, what the fark is that for?


Milkshakes
 
joker420
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's not FDA approved, lock them up!
 
marleymaniac
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

marleymaniac: BumpInTheNight: mjjt: Need one of these rotators

[Fark user image 850x472]

okay, honestly, what the fark is that for?

Milkshakes


DIRTYBOPPER!!!

/tiny purell soaked fist
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mathamagical [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: mjjt: Need one of these rotators

[Fark user image 850x472]

okay, honestly, what the fark is that for?


You've never seen a cow-lathe? How do you think they make tube steaks?
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Sepia apama: Curiously enough this was part of the advice that J. K. Rowling amplified (it was advice from her doctors).  There was a link in the Entertainment tab about it.


Breathing Techniques for COVID-19 Patients | NowThis
Youtube EQlFeBLrbS0
here is the video from a Dr in the U.K. describing the exercise.
 
NutSack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
this is also a good method for stopping sleep paralysis, at least in my experience.
 
rga184
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mjjt: Need one of these rotators

[Fark user image 850x472]


holy crap, that is the best thing I've seen in the internet all day.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: mjjt: Need one of these rotators

[Fark user image 850x472]

okay, honestly, what the fark is that for?


Mowing attachment? Steering mechanism? r-udder? Hover Cow training?
 
rga184
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

not enough beer: Sepia apama: Curiously enough this was part of the advice that J. K. Rowling amplified (it was advice from her doctors).  There was a link in the Entertainment tab about it.

here is the video from a Dr in the U.K. describing the exercise.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/EQlFeBLr​bS0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1] here is the video from a Dr in the U.K. describing the exercise.


It's what we call a recruitment maneuver.  What happens is that in areas that have more pressure (whatever is lower and has tissue above it pressing down) essentially, that pressure exceeds that pressure that the alveoli (the little air sacs that make up your lung tissue) need to stay open.  So the alveoli collapse and then they no longer participate in gas exchange.

The biggest problem with this is that there's still some blood flow going through those areas.  Not as much, but still some, and so whatever blood passes through that area of the lung essentially passes through without picking up oxygen and mixes with the oxygenated blood to lower the overall oxygen saturation of the blood.

So, something has to be done to keep those sacs open, or otherwise open them up if they've closed down.  So the first half of his advice is to take deep breaths as well as cough.  All of those will "recruit" alveoli (basically get them to open and participate in gas exchange).  The second part of his advice is to lay down on your stomach.  As he mentions, the dorsal (back part) of your lungs is broader than the front, so prone positioning places that broader area (ie, area that has pressure on it and can collapse) on the top, which allows for more gas exchange in the biggest part of the lung.

It's funny, I finished residency almost eight years ago.  Did ICU rotations in residency and was pretty up to speed on ICU stuff.  Positioning is a big part of the consideration for anesthesia in the OR, so I'm familiar with the concept, but I had not seen anything about this study until all the COVID stuff started coming out.  Had no idea this was actually being done, as the study was published a couple of years after my last ICU rotation.  It's pretty amazing how quickly stuff moves in medicine.  I'm sure if I worked in ICU I would have been more familiar with it, but this is also why we have specialties.  It's just impossible to keep up with everything that happens beyond your area of work.

Anyway, hope this helps explain the reason it works.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dittybopper: BumpInTheNight: mjjt: Need one of these rotators

[Fark user image 850x472]

okay, honestly, what the fark is that for?

Milkshakes.


Can I tell you about my cow and strawberry milk?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
joker420
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Trump is going to make PPE illegal for illegals.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It seems that they are just kind of throwing people on ventilators. As it turns out, the ventilator thing may not be such a smart move:

https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20200​4​07/doctors-puzzle-over-covid19-lung-pr​oblems

Some places have an 80% mortality rate for people on ventilators. Part of that may be because the ventilators are killing people.

See also:

https://newrepublic.com/article/15726​2​/staggeringly-complicated-ethics-venti​lating-coronavirus-patients
 
