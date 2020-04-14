 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Here's something to do when pots and pans and ping pong balls get old   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uhhhhhhh, wut?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toothpaste, coke, hydrogen peroxide.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.techeblog.com/world-recor​d​-elephant-toothpaste-reaction-experime​nt/
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amateur

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nerd alert.
 
powhound [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I came
 
Salmon
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Best viewed on Netscape
 
Salmon
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Salmon: Best viewed on Netscape


and I've seen bettter use of ping pong balls in Thailand.
 
flemardo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: https://www.techeblog.com/world-recor​d​-elephant-toothpaste-reaction-experime​nt/


I remember prepping that demo for a new professor. They were so into demos. They did and it got everywhere in the lecture room even after they got a large bin to do it in.  It crushed their will to do demos. Never asked for another demo again.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Salmon: Salmon: Best viewed on Netscape

and I've seen bettter use of ping pong balls in Thailand.


Pots and pans too, if you're brave enough.
 
fat boy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So that's where clouds come from!
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Wyalt Derp: So that's where clouds come from!


See, when I told people that clouds tasted like toothpaste everyone said I was crazy, but NOOOooooo
 
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: https://www.techeblog.com/world-recor​d​-elephant-toothpaste-reaction-experime​nt/



I like the guys quote while putting on the hazmat suite "This is just the new look for 2020", little did he know back in Dec 2019 how correct he would be.
 
