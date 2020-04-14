 Skip to content
(ITV)   Man raises £2m for the NHS on a sponsored walk - in his garden - and is still going. Oh, and he's a 99-year-old WW2 vet who's doing it out of gratitude for his hip replacement surgery. What's your excuse?   (itv.com) divider line
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lazy.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not british?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pffft. I'm half his age, and I walked to the fridge to get a can of Coke but no one gave me three million quid.

/Seriously, awesome going old chap. And great to see so many donating.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only NHS I know of here is full of nerds, and I'm not going to be fundraising for those dorks.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crippling depression.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm drunk and don't give a fark
 
guinsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm not lucky enough to have government funded healthcare?
 
Skail
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Jeez, he's part cyborg for chrissakes.  Of course he's going to be better at this than me.
 
fugeeface
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've never had hip replacement surgery
 
Alec Beevers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Now at just over £4M and rising.

Captain, I salute you Sir!
 
Cormee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A WWII vet! What, like the tanks got distemper?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I thought the NHS was a function of the goverment? Who does fundraising for goverment departments?  Isn't that what taxes are about?
 
