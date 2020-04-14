 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Yo, jailer. Do you want this shell casing I just dug out of my poop? It's evidence against me   (mlive.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You don't have evidence.
You don't have shi..,oh.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"...allegedly ingesting the shell casing from the bullet that killed his mother.
"We think he swallowed it at the scene,"

Guess you can say....it went right through him

YEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHH!
 
MBooda
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When did you next see the diamond?

Not until the next day. I'll sort of skip over that part, if you don't mind.

I wish you would.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If my client won't shiat, you must acquit.
 
