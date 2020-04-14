 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Liverpool Echo)   Workers in Liverpool have dug up the body of a vampire who was buried face down at a crossroads. Meanwhile, werewolves are waiting offstage for their cue   (liverpoolecho.co.uk) divider line
16
    More: Creepy, Murder, local man Thomas Cosgrove, Assault, story of Cosgrove, Capital punishment, Liverpool, police officer, Neck  
•       •       •

701 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2020 at 3:01 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now he won't be lonely.

/and he's gonna miss everybody
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have thought of that as more of a Mayfair thing...
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Excavators were shocked but not entirely surprised by the grizzly find

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigfire
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Bury me face down so everyone may kiss me arse."
~ William Wallace
 
Gooch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Warren Zevon was a great songwriter.
 
mangobunny
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"The grim discovery was made at the crossroads of Hatton Garden, Vauxhall Road and Tithebarn Street in 1854."

I always appreciate being kept informed about current events
 
Outlawtsar [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Normally I don't go all OldNewsIsSoExciting.jpg on articles on here, but um...this happened in 1854.  I should know.  I was there.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
One time I shot a werewolf but by the time I ran over to the body it had already transformed back into my neighbor.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dothemath: One time I shot a werewolf but by the time I ran over to the body it had already transformed back into my neighbor.


By any chance was it Rand Paul?
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They're not Swearwolves.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You'll NEEEEEEEEVEEEEEEERRRR WAAAAAAAAAAAALK ALOOOOOOOOOONNNNE...because vampires are stalking you.

/walk on
//walk ooooonn
///with a stake in your hand
 
cgraves67
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Excuse me while I amend my will.
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cgraves67: Excuse me while I amend my will.


From Jim Hendrix's first album after becoming a CPA.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
TIL that England has their own NY Post. I was less surprised that the body dug up in 1854 was not that of somebody even suspected of being a vampire than I was that the "story" was not delivered via slides.  Subby should be ashamed and whoever greenlit this steaming turd: shunned.

/wept
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.