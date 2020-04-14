 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   Chile counts people who die from Coronavirus as recovered because they 'are no longer contagious'. Also considers them criminals because they 'are no longer paying taxes'   (newsweek.com) divider line
23
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Trump seen asking you can do that what the fark Fauci.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When in Rome, subby....
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they're the first ones to come up with a successful treatment program then.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That should make the COVID-19 RECOVERED REUNION a bit awkward later this year.....and all the years after!
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You choose to call them dead. I prefer the living impaired. Savages.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
donh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need to start a chart of unreadable "news" sites.  I consider one sentence and then some popup to be garbage.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: [Fark user image image 735x530]


Actually that is how it works. The mathematical models treat people who die and people get over it the same. They are no longer able to get infected.
 
xaldin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well they aren't entirely wrong. After being dead for while the virus would die and they wouldn't be contagious. It does look weird though when you do the final math of "living recovered vs dead recovered" cause at some point you do need to know who isn't around anymore. If nothing else for census and projection reasons.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My system is simple:   two numbers - total cases and total deaths.   I multiply each by ten and that approximates numbers from ten days ago.   The numbers from some countries may never come out.   Many never truly recover due to permanent respiratory damage.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

not enough beer: Trump seen asking you can do that what the fark Fauci.


I just knew some idiot would make a Trump reference.  You guys simply can't help it.  It's a form of mental illness.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something else is wrong with this picture. He also says in the video that he's counting as "recovered" anyone who is diagnosed with COVID after 14 days. Unless I'm missing something, this makes as little sense to me as including dead people as "recovered". If you are exposed and 14 days later you aren't positive, you are past the window for incubation period. But if you test positive (as he said), I don't think the 14-day window applies, right? You're contagious for as long as you are coughing or spaying live virus. Is there a window that has been given for how long you are infectious after testing positive? I don't even think such a window exist, since people are getting tested at different stages of becoming sick, so using that point as a benchmark seems very inexact.

The clip seems short and it's hard to get context for what he's saying. Maybe he went full word salad rather than actually stating a clear policy. I tried to find the full audio in Chile's El Mercurio and found a different conference where he was being a sane person, describing dead people as dead, sick as sick and recovered as recovered.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

max_pooper: Actually that is how it works. The mathematical models treat people who die and people get over it the same. They are no longer able to get infected.


But what is the point?  I mean, I'm fine with however they want to do it as long as they are transparent about it, but what actionable piece of information does that give you?  It doesn't give you a percentage of the living population that might be immune, which would be useful for figuring out if you had herd immunity, and it's only useful as a step in the formula for calculating the mortality rate in people in which the virus has run its course.  (Total number of deaths divided by this number), but what you want in that case is the mortality rate, not the steps to get to it, at least as a piece of information you are releasing.

If you start with a population of 10 people and 7 get sick and 1 dies you can subtract it to find that you have 3 people who aren't exposed but you'd want to compare that to how many people you have who are immune who are alive.  3 out of 9 is a more valuable piece of information in that situation than 3 out of 10.  You might want that 7 number for 6 out of 7 to calculate the survival rate or 1 out of 7 to calculate the mortality rate, but the final number after you divide those is more useful, I'd think.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

max_pooper: hissatsu: [Fark user image image 735x530]

Actually that is how it works. The mathematical models treat people who die and people get over it the same. They are no longer able to get infected.


It's true that the dead and buried are unlikely to infect anyone else. I hope you recover soon.
 
bongon247 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to mention, but I am going to mention, Best Korean response.

We have have one confirmed case.  Blam.  We have zero cases.  Wash, rinse, and repeat.
 
bongon247 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bongon247: Not to mention, but I am going to mention, Best Korean response.

We have have one confirmed case.  Blam.  We have zero cases.  Wash, rinse, and repeat.


No, I have no citations.

They refuse to confirm their mitigation strategy.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: max_pooper: Actually that is how it works. The mathematical models treat people who die and people get over it the same. They are no longer able to get infected.

But what is the point?  I mean, I'm fine with however they want to do it as long as they are transparent about it, but what actionable piece of information does that give you?  It doesn't give you a percentage of the living population that might be immune, which would be useful for figuring out if you had herd immunity, and it's only useful as a step in the formula for calculating the mortality rate in people in which the virus has run its course.  (Total number of deaths divided by this number), but what you want in that case is the mortality rate, not the steps to get to it, at least as a piece of information you are releasing.

If you start with a population of 10 people and 7 get sick and 1 dies you can subtract it to find that you have 3 people who aren't exposed but you'd want to compare that to how many people you have who are immune who are alive.  3 out of 9 is a more valuable piece of information in that situation than 3 out of 10.  You might want that 7 number for 6 out of 7 to calculate the survival rate or 1 out of 7 to calculate the mortality rate, but the final number after you divide those is more useful, I'd think.


It's how the models work. The calculation of "the curve" has three sets of people: the number of people who can get infected, the number of people that are currently infected and the number of people who can no longer get infected. You can call the sets whatever you want but people who get over it and die are both in the last set. Also included in the last set would be people that are vaccinated but now that number is zero.
 
mom_dropped_me
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: not enough beer: Trump seen asking you can do that what the fark Fauci.

I just knew some idiot would make a Trump reference.  You guys simply can't help it.  It's a form of mental illness.


the way that was written makes me think he's had enough beer
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mom_dropped_me: OgreMagi: not enough beer: Trump seen asking you can do that what the fark Fauci.

I just knew some idiot would make a Trump reference.  You guys simply can't help it.  It's a form of mental illness.

the way that was written makes me think he's had enough beer


You mean written like a joke? Sorry i didn't mean to offend you guy's fee fees about dear leader.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The SIR Model is two sets of dependent variables (t=time):

S = S(t) is the number of susceptible individuals,
I = I(t) is the number of infected individuals, and
R = R(t) is the number of recovered individuals.

s(t) = S(t)/N, the susceptible fraction of the population,
i(t) = I(t)/N, the infected fraction of the population, and
r(t) = R(t)/N, the recovered fraction of the population.

Someone somewhere in the chain between scientist and clickbait webpage seems to have decided that R = Removed instead of Recovered, which is nonsense, possibly a result of bad translation. Misuse of Google Translate, perhaps?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

not enough beer: mom_dropped_me: OgreMagi: not enough beer: Trump seen asking you can do that what the fark Fauci.

I just knew some idiot would make a Trump reference.  You guys simply can't help it.  It's a form of mental illness.

the way that was written makes me think he's had enough beer

You mean written like a joke? Sorry i didn't mean to offend you guy's fee fees about dear leader.


No one's fee fees were hurt.  I was insulting you.  Perhaps I was being too subtle.  Let's try an insult someone with your limited cognitive abilities can understand.

You are dumber than Trump.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

evilsofa: The SIR Model is two sets of dependent variables (t=time):

S = S(t) is the number of susceptible individuals,
I = I(t) is the number of infected individuals, and
R = R(t) is the number of recovered individuals.

s(t) = S(t)/N, the susceptible fraction of the population,
i(t) = I(t)/N, the infected fraction of the population, and
r(t) = R(t)/N, the recovered fraction of the population.

Someone somewhere in the chain between scientist and clickbait webpage seems to have decided that R = Removed instead of Recovered, which is nonsense, possibly a result of bad translation. Misuse of Google Translate, perhaps?


R = removes because it represents two possible outcomes which is either recovery or death. Both remove you from the infection rate calculation.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: not enough beer: mom_dropped_me: OgreMagi: not enough beer: Trump seen asking you can do that what the fark Fauci.

I just knew some idiot would make a Trump reference.  You guys simply can't help it.  It's a form of mental illness.

the way that was written makes me think he's had enough beer

You mean written like a joke? Sorry i didn't mean to offend you guy's fee fees about dear leader.

No one's fee fees were hurt.  I was insulting you.  Perhaps I was being too subtle.  Let's try an insult someone with your limited cognitive abilities can understand.

You are dumber than Trump.


Ok champ. As long as you feel better.
 
