(KTBS Shreveport)   Louisiana now has flies that enter the human body through the ears and nose. No word from health officials if they wrap themselves around the cerebral cortex and make them want to follow the orders of Khan Noonan Singh   (ktbs.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2020 at 9:02 PM



WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I saw the documentary from when this happened in Washington DC in 2016
Fark user imageView Full Size

If you start hearing "You Might Think" you know they are close
The Cars - You Might Think (Official Music Video)
Youtube 3dOx510kyOs
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Buffalo gnats?
Arkansas wants a word.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well there's another reason to isolate.  Keep the windows and doors closed, problem solved.  Do I have to explain everything around here?
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

THEY GET IN YOUR HAIR, TOO!  BOY!
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha. Joke's on them. They tried to infest the brain of a Louisianan!
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Well then, that explains why real estate is so cheap when you're watching those shows on HGTV.
 
Suflig
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'll follow Khan, i don't even need brain worms. Just get me out of this hell plz.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This had me worried for a moment until I read TFA, which is a joke because these little arseholes appear every year. They're annoying, so I try to avoid them.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Suflig: I'll follow Khan, i don't even need brain worms. Just get me out of this hell plz.


Can you wear ragged clothes made out of a space suit and still look sexy? That's super important
 
Trocadero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Put a million of those things in the WH and lock the doors.
 
Mock26
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Suflig: I'll follow Khan, i don't even need brain worms. Just get me out of this hell plz.

Can you wear ragged clothes made out of a space suit and still look sexy? That's super important


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Limeyluv
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is gonna be a problem for all those folks passed out on front porch sofas and swings.
 
doomjesse [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bayoukitty: This had me worried for a moment until I read TFA, which is a joke because these little arseholes appear every year. They're annoying, so I try to avoid them.


I clicked on the link and it has a flood warning... really 2020?  Now you're just showing off.
 
