(Vox)   It's about time America embraced bidets.
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
and would it kill them to warm up the water in the ones installed in public parks and things?  Maybe a little privacy fence if you insist on installing out _outside_ of the bathrooms?  Yah I get it, its handy to put one right next to the drinking fountain because the plumbing is already going there but come on, that's just lazy.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The water fountain next to the toilet? That sh*t is delicious!
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The term 'bidet' will have to be changed to 'butt-wash' to appeal to the unwashed masses (& their asses).
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: The water fountain next to the toilet? That sh*t is delicious!


It's got what plants crave.
 
plecos [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've had one for quite a while - warm water, warm cushion, fan for drying.  It is choice.  I highly recommend one.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: NewportBarGuy: The water fountain next to the toilet? That sh*t is delicious!

It's got what plants crave.


Well there goes my joke, carry on.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I remember my first time...so clean and refreshing.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

plecos: I've had one for quite a while - warm water, warm cushion, fan for drying.  It is choice.  I highly recommend one.


How about oscillation and nozzle positioning ??

/asking for a friend
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: The term 'bidet' will have to be changed to 'butt-wash' to appeal to the unwashed masses (& their asses).


Back when I was a kid, one of my aunt and uncle sets had a bidet in the master bath.  I never witnessed it in action, but it was referred to by us kids as a wash your butt toilet.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I had one.  It broke the same week people started hoarding TP.

It still heats the seat though so I used the T-splitter thing that connected to it and connected a kitchen sprayer hose to it.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't know man. At home I understand, but I just don't like the idea of using a butt washer in a public bathroom.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: I remember my first time...so clean and refreshing.


Your first experience was much more graceful than mine. I got spooked by a warm toilet seat in an airport in Japan.

My friend only heard a loud, "YIPE!" and had to explain to me how Japanese toilets are better than ours.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Had one for about a month now. Wanted a Toto but the bowl was too narrow per their recommendations. BioBidet instead.

However, while it greatly _reduces_ TP use; it cannot um, eliminate it. At least the streak came out with bleach.
 
MorgothsDishwasher [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If they want these to take off in the U.S., then they should install them in schools.  Teach kids that they're not weird, freakish things, and they will eventually be adopted.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Difficulty: the inexpensive, easy to install bidets that attach to your toilet are sold out all over the place.
 
plecos [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: plecos: I've had one for quite a while - warm water, warm cushion, fan for drying.  It is choice.  I highly recommend one.

How about oscillation and nozzle positioning ??

/asking for a friend


Yes, here is the one I have:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00​7​HIKQRU
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DittoToo: I had one.  It broke the same week people started hoarding TP.

It still heats the seat though so I used the T-splitter thing that connected to it and connected a kitchen sprayer hose to it.


reactiongifs.comView Full Size
 
mjbok
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The setup doesn't exist for this.  Most (household) bathrooms do not have room for a second bowl.  An add-on to an existing bowl just isn't the same.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

plecos: EyeHaveRisen: plecos: I've had one for quite a while - warm water, warm cushion, fan for drying.  It is choice.  I highly recommend one.

How about oscillation and nozzle positioning ??

/asking for a friend

Yes, here is the one I have:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B007​HIKQRU


Oh hey there's one availb... used... yikes.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MorgothsDishwasher: If they want these to take off in the U.S., then they should install them in schools.  Teach kids that they're not weird, freakish things, and they will eventually be adopted.


Just open the stall door and wait for nerd to walk by and BOOM water spray right in the face.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Squat-gun.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

plecos: EyeHaveRisen: plecos: I've had one for quite a while - warm water, warm cushion, fan for drying.  It is choice.  I highly recommend one.

How about oscillation and nozzle positioning ??

/asking for a friend

Yes, here is the one I have:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B007​HIKQRU

From the link.


Convenient attached side panel with Auto & Kids wash modes

So do you dip the kids in or what?  Is it like a baby bathtub?
 
plecos [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: plecos: EyeHaveRisen: plecos: I've had one for quite a while - warm water, warm cushion, fan for drying.  It is choice.  I highly recommend one.

How about oscillation and nozzle positioning ??

/asking for a friend

Yes, here is the one I have:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B007​HIKQRU

Oh hey there's one availb... used... yikes.


Yeah, not sure about "used" lol.
 
plecos [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: plecos: EyeHaveRisen: plecos: I've had one for quite a while - warm water, warm cushion, fan for drying.  It is choice.  I highly recommend one.

How about oscillation and nozzle positioning ??

/asking for a friend

Yes, here is the one I have:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B007​HIKQRU

From the link.

Convenient attached side panel with Auto & Kids wash modes

So do you dip the kids in or what?  Is it like a baby bathtub?


It sits on the toilet - it replaces the cover.  I guess you can dip your kids in the toilet bowl if that's how you swing, but it isn't necessary.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Embrace them! Kiss them! It'll make you momentarily famous on the web!

And then you'll die!

!!!!! extra exclamation points if you feel I'm short
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The hotel I stayed at in Taipei a few years back had one of the super deluxe remote control asswasher systems with about 40 separate functions.

Four hours later, I left the bathroom completely spent, and felt the incredible urge to go out for a cigarette, even though I don't smoke them,
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: oldfarthenry: The term 'bidet' will have to be changed to 'butt-wash' to appeal to the unwashed masses (& their asses).

Back when I was a kid, one of my aunt and uncle sets had a bidet in the master bath.  I never witnessed it in action, but it was referred to by us kids as a wash your butt toilet.


You got to wash your ass!

probably nsfw

Redd Foxx - Wash Your Ass
Youtube uldt6Y-CE3s


/Also, stop wearing white shorts.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I added a bidet seat to my toilet years ago. Remote control, heated seat and water. Never looked back. Just moved to Oregon and have to do some plumbing work first before putting in new toilet with a bidet seat. Figures the first time in ten years without one there's a TP shortage. I feel like a savage. Deciding whether or not a trip to Home Depot is essential travel and worth the risk. My wife thinks it is but she isn't going with me.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

plecos: I've had one for quite a while - warm water, warm cushion, fan for drying.  It is choice.  I highly recommend one.


This. My ass feels like it went to the spa every time I take a crap at home. Would never go back.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Comic Book Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Had one for about a month now. Wanted a Toto but the bowl was too narrow per their recommendations. BioBidet instead.

However, while it greatly _reduces_ TP use; it cannot um, eliminate it. At least the streak came out with bleach.


When Mrs. CBG and I renovate the bathroom(s), first on the list is installing a GFCI outlet underneath and off to the side of the toilet.  The main drawback to putting a decent bidet in a US bathroom is you can't power the damn thing without running a extension cord halfway across the room.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm looking at the bidet seats on the Canadian Amazon and there are fresh ones there. It may take me several years to spend $400 in toilet paper, but the reaction from my any of the people in my life who won't be able to handle it will make up for it.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah. Bidets. (rolls eyes)

That fad will quickly die out once Winter comes along and people get a jet of frigid ice water aimed directly at their balloon knots.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I'm looking at the bidet seats on the Canadian Amazon and there are fresh ones there. It may take me several years to spend $400 in toilet paper, but the reaction from my any of the people in my life who won't be able to handle it will make up for it.


I'd be afraid to use one in Canuckistan as the water coming out the pipe would be a degree above freezing (unless you're willing to wait ten minutes for the warm water to make it to the spout).
An ice-cold shot to the brown-eye would NOT be pleasant.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Yeah. Bidets. (rolls eyes)

That fad will quickly die out once Winter comes along and people get a jet of frigid ice water aimed directly at their balloon knots.


Who tf uses one with cold water? Are you a savage? 

Heated seat, heated spray, heated blow dry and an oscillating function for those TacoBell shiats.
 
plecos [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Tr0mBoNe: I'm looking at the bidet seats on the Canadian Amazon and there are fresh ones there. It may take me several years to spend $400 in toilet paper, but the reaction from my any of the people in my life who won't be able to handle it will make up for it.

I'd be afraid to use one in Canuckistan as the water coming out the pipe would be a degree above freezing (unless you're willing to wait ten minutes for the warm water to make it to the spout).
An ice-cold shot to the brown-eye would NOT be pleasant.


The one I have keeps the water warm at all times.   On power save mode it keeps the water at room temp, and once it detects you sit down it starts warming it up.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Embrace them! Kiss them!


Crapitulation
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FarkBucket18: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Yeah. Bidets. (rolls eyes)

That fad will quickly die out once Winter comes along and people get a jet of frigid ice water aimed directly at their balloon knots.

Who tf uses one with cold water? Are you a savage? 

Heated seat, heated spray, heated blow dry and an oscillating function for those TacoBell shiats.


Yours had a blow dryer? I'll have to look into that feature when I replace ours.

I dread having to take a shiat anywhere but home.
 
plecos [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DittoToo: FarkBucket18: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Yeah. Bidets. (rolls eyes)

That fad will quickly die out once Winter comes along and people get a jet of frigid ice water aimed directly at their balloon knots.

Who tf uses one with cold water? Are you a savage? 

Heated seat, heated spray, heated blow dry and an oscillating function for those TacoBell shiats.

Yours had a blow dryer? I'll have to look into that feature when I replace ours.

I dread having to take a shiat anywhere but home.


Mine does too.  See my link above.
 
