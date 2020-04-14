 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Do you stay up late reading scary news? Congratulations, you're a 'Doomscroller'   (businessinsider.com) divider line
    Twitter, Quartz reporter Karen Ho, Los Angeles Times, Lexicography, Times' Mark Barabak, new lexicon of words, The Los Angeles Times  
ginandbacon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nope. I watch vapid reruns of shows I love and avoid the news like the CV-19. I sleep like a baby and mostly dream of new recipes to try out.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now I kind of want to play a 2D side scrolling Doom game in the same vein as Duke Nukem
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size


WHAT A BUNCH OF PEOPLE STAYING UP LATE TO SEE DOOM MIGHT LOOK LIKE.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm gonna read the Doom scroll now.
Doom doom doom doom doom doom doom doom doom doom
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That really needs to be bold. And have a guitar riff.

The Doom Scroller *riff*

And now:
Homer tells Bart about the Doom Slayer
Youtube rrlZ1Yas8PA
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, but I stayed up the other night re-watching Salt with Angelina Jolie. A bunch of Russians who miss the old Soviet Union want to destroy America. I'd say while the exact plot line isn't what's happening, overall it's working.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a personal rule that I do not check news after 9PM. I realized when I read until I try to go to sleep (around midnight), I end up staying awake for at least another hour because my brain is still wide awake from trying to take in information.
 
doomjesse [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok you got me...
 
theguyyousaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do it early in the morning and then stress all day.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ginandbacon: Nope. I watch vapid reruns of shows I love and avoid the news like the CV-19. I sleep like a baby and mostly dream of new recipes to try out.


Same been rewatching The Office, Sopranos, Mad Men, old Roseanne, True Blood, and trying to find new ones.

Also I'm rewatching Toddler's and Tiaras.

Come at me bro.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Scary" news? Are you a farking five year old? It's called staying informed. Some of us work all day (even during this shiat) and are busy all evening with children.
 
overzelus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doomscroller is the name of my death metal chiptune cover band
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer my Doom Scrolling in the easy mode.

DOOM BABY
Youtube XNmozHXQ5zk
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew staying up to date on current events was metal as fark.
 
Nosatril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes. For the last four years.
 
soporific [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I remember fighting the Doomscroller in Baldur's Gate 2.
 
Shazam999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kryptoknightmare: "Scary" news? Are you a farking five year old? It's called staying informed. Some of us work all day (even during this shiat) and are busy all evening with children.


Ok, Doomer.
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calypsocookie: ginandbacon: Nope. I watch vapid reruns of shows I love and avoid the news like the CV-19. I sleep like a baby and mostly dream of new recipes to try out.

Same been rewatching The Office, Sopranos, Mad Men, old Roseanne, True Blood, and trying to find new ones.

Also I'm rewatching Toddler's and Tiaras.

Come at me bro.


LOL I haven't delved into the babby winsome games...

I mostly stick to police procedurals and Marvel series...
 
Slaxl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's it called when you keep scrolling farm?
 
Slaxl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slaxl: What's it called when you keep scrolling farm?


Farming autocorrect, I meant "fark", of course.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think of it more like trying to emulate Adrien Veidt.

Oh. Oh, right. Muwahahahahaha!

/ I do like calamari.
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ride the dragon toward the crimson eye
Flap the wings under Mars red sky
The reptile pushes itself out into space
Leaving behind, the human race
 
RidgeRacerZX6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been staying up later and later. Last night was the first night I stayed up all night. I need to find a way to reset my clock and sleep at night, not during multiple naps through out the day.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read the news to stay informed, but stopped listening to that idiot narcissistic ass-clown Drumph.

Watching the Columbo series for entertainment.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been doing this since probably 2001.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's much cooler-sounding than "Twitter addict".
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Set a bedtime and stick with it. Turn on your alarm for 630 AM and respect it. If you can't do that then I suggest nuking your sleep schedule with a 50-hour game binge session timed to end at 10pm. It's more fun but may lead to heart failure.
 
js34603
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Ok doomer.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Stop trying to make this a Thing.
Just stop it.

/wubba-lubba-dub-dub
 
steve_wmn
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My wife has been binge-watching ER. That show was on forever and we originally bailed on it when they telegraphed their intentions to kill off the Anthony Edwards character over the course of an entire year of the show.  I don't think she watched that part of it yet.  Just saw the one where they killed off Kellie Martin today.  I should try to find the one where they drop a helicopter on Dr. Romano. That sounds fun.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

steve_wmn: I should try to find the one where they drop a helicopter on Dr. Romano.


This single frame is my only real memory of that show.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Doomscroller? Yeah, I had one of those. He-Man fit in it. It had spokes on the wheels. Shot little toy rockets.

Man, the 80's had some good toys.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I feel the same way reading Fark comments.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

steve_wmn: My wife has been binge-watching ER. That show was on forever and we originally bailed on it when they telegraphed their intentions to kill off the Anthony Edwards character over the course of an entire year of the show.  I don't think she watched that part of it yet.  Just saw the one where they killed off Kellie Martin today.  I should try to find the one where they drop a helicopter on Dr. Romano. That sounds fun.


Yeah, but to get the full effect, you have to first watch the one where Dr. Romano gets his good arm cut off by *another* helicopter's tail rotor. Good times.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ginandbacon: Calypsocookie: ginandbacon: Nope. I watch vapid reruns of shows I love and avoid the news like the CV-19. I sleep like a baby and mostly dream of new recipes to try out.

Same been rewatching The Office, Sopranos, Mad Men, old Roseanne, True Blood, and trying to find new ones.

Also I'm rewatching Toddler's and Tiaras.

Come at me bro.

LOL I haven't delved into the babby winsome games...

I mostly stick to police procedurals and Marvel series...


Try it , it's an amazing escape from reality. Then google the names of the contestants and see what shiat shows they became, because most of the episodes are 10 years old.

Fascinating what parents can do to their kids.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Doomscroller? Yeah, I had one of those. He-Man fit in it. It had spokes on the wheels. Shot little toy rockets.

Man, the 80's had some good toys.


Speaking of He-Man vehicles and 80's toys...
He Man Masters of the Universe Dragon Walker toy commercial 1984
Youtube rTgwxNQzWxo
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.