One way Illinois isn't a shiathole state: Changes worker's comp rules to presume that first responders and front-line workers were exposed to COVID-19 while on the job
    Hero, Health care, Firefighter EMTs, Illinois Workers' Compensation Commission, Public health, Epidemiology, J.B. Pritzker, Health, Employment  
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
O.K. that's one.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
See, you should support unions, u scabs!
 
poorjon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Things like this are making me start to think that maybe our country's social safety net is more like a moth eaten handkerchief and that maybe, just maybe, labor contributes a huge amount of value that is overlooked and underappreciated and maybe we should revisit a lot of the foundation stones of how business is done here.

/If you need me, I'll be fulminating in the park
//While observing proper social distancing and hygiene measures, you monster
 
