(Bloomberg)   "Social distancing will never work because Americans will do whatever they want" myth goes right out the window. 90% of y'all are doing a good job of it. It's the 10% who are going to protests, megachurches, and COVID parties we have to worry about   (bloomberg.com) divider line
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm not worried about them, at all.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm staying at home playing World of Warcraft, Animal Crossing, and watching porn. I'm a model citizen.
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
magachurches.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sliding Carp: I'm not worried about them, at all.


Self correcting problem in 2-4 weeks
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


GardenWeasel: Sliding Carp: I'm not worried about them, at all.

Self correcting problem in 2-4 weeks


It is a self-correcting problem which can also negatively impact those who do things properly.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: [Fark user image 850x400]

Self correcting problem in 2-4 weeks

Self correcting problem in 2-4 weeks

It is a self-correcting problem which can also negatively impact those who do things properly.


No argument there
 
Nonpo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I don't believe it. I have only left the house a few times since the governor issued a stay at home order but every time I have gone out there has been barely any reduction in traffic and by all counts even more people than usual walking around. My state is still on an overall upward trend of daily new cases too. People still aren't taking it seriously.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nonpo: I don't believe it. I have only left the house a few times since the governor issued a stay at home order but every time I have gone out there has been barely any reduction in traffic and by all counts even more people than usual walking around. My state is still on an overall upward trend of daily new cases too. People still aren't taking it seriously.


PA?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nonpo: I don't believe it. I have only left the house a few times since the governor issued a stay at home order but every time I have gone out there has been barely any reduction in traffic and by all counts even more people than usual walking around. My state is still on an overall upward trend of daily new cases too. People still aren't taking it seriously.


Same here where I live in GA. Went for a drive (no destination) because one shouldn't let a car sit too long and was so surprised how many people were out and about, going to stores, waiting for drive up food, etc.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Nonpo: I don't believe it. I have only left the house a few times since the governor issued a stay at home order but every time I have gone out there has been barely any reduction in traffic and by all counts even more people than usual walking around. My state is still on an overall upward trend of daily new cases too. People still aren't taking it seriously.

PA?

PA?


It's like a ghost town in Pittsburgh.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Subby, you can just say "conservatives". As usual conservatives are using their aggressive combination of arrogance, ignorance, and spite to make things worse for everyone.
 
zippythechimp
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Getting really boring.  Watching a lot of YouTube.  Doing my part.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oddly enough its my liberal lesbian neighbors who are hosting regular Happy Hours at their place two doors down from me. They are in their mid 20s, so I know they are stupid, but a lot of the other residences that show up should know better.
 
Klivian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nonpo: I don't believe it. I have only left the house a few times since the governor issued a stay at home order but every time I have gone out there has been barely any reduction in traffic and by all counts even more people than usual walking around. My state is still on an overall upward trend of daily new cases too. People still aren't taking it seriously.


Same here in Massachusetts. We technically only have a shelter advisory because Republican governors are idiots. We get the joy of being #4 in the nation in cases despite our relative size.
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: SVC_conservative: Nonpo: I don't believe it. I have only left the house a few times since the governor issued a stay at home order but every time I have gone out there has been barely any reduction in traffic and by all counts even more people than usual walking around. My state is still on an overall upward trend of daily new cases too. People still aren't taking it seriously.

PA?

It's like a ghost town in Pittsburgh.

PA?

It's like a ghost town in Pittsburgh.


Casper, WY is a ghost town.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, it's a nonlinear relationship.  That last 10% can be a real doozy.
 
Cache
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Disaster:
These 10% are threatening all of us.

Silver lining:
These 10% are mostly conservatives.

Think long game.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Sliding Carp: I'm not worried about them, at all.

Self correcting problem in 2-4 weeks


Yeah if the diseased killed fast and had like a 90% death rate i'd agree.

Thing is, its not the case.

Maybe send drones in, get their license plate and when they show up at the hospital, dont treat them.
 
aggievet92
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Here in North Texas (Frisco/Plano) I have been amazed at the response/compliance. I'm essential (veterinarian) so go to work daily. The traffic has been incredibility light. Seeing very few cars. The tollway on my way home which is typically a bumper to bumper crawl is like a weekend afternoon holiday. Mr Aggievet is working from home, but when he has ventured out a few times to the store (curbside pick up) also very light. Now the park next to our house has had a big uptick in people and pets walking, running, etc. but everyone attempts to social distance. And our very large city has had very few confirmed positive cases. So some of us are making an effort!!
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 620x413]


We're still better than Nevada and Mississippi!
 
WalkingSedgwick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Religious people have been a big driver of the pandemic globally. The Christian fundamentalist communities in South Korea and Singapore have been responsible for significant transmission in their respective countries. Iranian religious practices--such as licking shrines--has lead to considerable spread in Iran. Trumpland, of course, has megachurches that both deny the reality of COVID-19 (because Organ Man good) and continue to organize mass gatherings that accelerate transmission.

It's almost as if mindlessly worshiping religious authority is dangerous.
 
