 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AutoBlog)   Bill Murray helps retool Jeep Superbowl ad as coronavirus PSA. Doesn't advocate groundhogs driving since nobody's on the road   (autoblog.com) divider line
8
    More: Spiffy, Super Bowl, Jeep's Super Bowl ad, National Football League, Super Bowl advertising, Jeep Gladiator, Bill Murray, Groundhog Day, clever play  
•       •       •

889 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2020 at 2:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't click, it's not worth the time. All they have is the alarm clock and Bill Murray in bed. Nobody had to "retool" anything. They used the opening clip, and then have some words and a Jeep driving up a hill. The original commercial was great, this is just a short PSA.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is fine and all but those who are "off-roaders" are rugged induhviduals who don't need no celebrity telling them what to do.

welcometoNM.jpg

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit, that makes me want a Jeep.
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plug tag in quarantine?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oa330_man: This is fine and all but those who are "off-roaders" are rugged induhviduals who don't need no celebrity telling them what to do.

welcometoNM.jpg

[gannett-cdn.com image 540x259]


Did you watch the last two episodes of Better Call Saul? Yeah, I ain't going off road in New Mexico.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Literally Addicted: Dammit, that makes me want a Jeep.


we're grabbing a new Bronc instead; totally and heavily debated between that and a Gladiator.

Wish the Bronc came with an 8 but this is for the wife's replacement for the Explorer so not much my call and she can ecoboost all she wants.

We're hoping for an easy cross payment agreement and quite frankly the Gladiator looks amazing in person, I pushed hard. It's spendy though for what you get and the Bronco may just be a smidge smarter and better.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe its just me, but I think the governor of NJ looks like a younger Bill Murray
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'd like to advocate turning Caddy Shack into a public service announcent. The gophers would be an essential part of laying the land-mines on the world's most expensive and exclusive golf-course, tilling the soil for a return to agriculture, public housing for the masses, and population de-densifying. Not to mention public parks, wetlands and nature reserves of various kinds of exclusivity, from those humans can not enter (protected by radioactivity) to those that humans may freely enjoy on the web or by appointment only,.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.