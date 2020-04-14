 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Defense News)   Best Korea attacks the ocean again   (defensenews.com) divider line
7
    More: Strange, Projectile, United States, Ballistics, Korean War, Korean language, Ballistic missile, South Korea, North's first cruise missile launch  
•       •       •

271 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2020 at 10:45 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Who did he have strapped to the rocket this time? Another disloyal relative?
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Most people shoot off a rocket to test one thing or another.  I never read any assessment by the USA or anyone else about what the launches are testing.  There should be telemetry or something to tell us I'd think.

Maybe the fat boy really is just tossing them into the sea and isn't improving them?

That regime is so weird.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You know what would take our minds off this Coronavirus pandemic? A war in Asia.
 
AWalleigh [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: You know what would take our minds off this Coronavirus pandemic? A war in Asia.


As long as its not a land war, that'd be a classic blunder.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AWalleigh: We Ate the Necco Wafers: You know what would take our minds off this Coronavirus pandemic? A war in Asia.

As long as its not a land war, that'd be a classic blunder.


Inconceivable!
 
mdarius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yeah but the ocean pulled a knife.

newsinstact.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Who did he have strapped to the rocket this time? Another disloyal relative?


Maybe he'll pull an Elon Musk.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.