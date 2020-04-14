 Skip to content
(Fox 35 Orlando)   You may think walking around the neighborhood at this time is a good way to get out of the house and get some exercise. The hawks may disagree   (fox35orlando.com)
25
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They also say it's a good idea to use umbrellas or hard hats to protect yourself when your outside.

"So, got my rubber gloves, hand sanitizer, face mask, hard hat....yep!  I'm ready for a nice relaxing walk in the 97 degree heat."

/subby
//i live in this neighborhood
///those birds are all over and watching us like...well, you know
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I want pictures of that get-up to confuse future archaeologists.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's a deal!

What a farking pisser.  I feel like everything's been taken from me, but I at least had my walks.  Now I have to fear bloody death from above!  ;-)
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Screw it.  I'm still going to the mailbox in a couple hours.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/obscure?

Probably, for non-music fans...
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

jtown: Screw it.  I'm still going to the mailbox in a couple hours.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SkoalReaver
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geggam
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Officials say the birds and their eggs are protected under federal and state law.

Yep, your govt protects birds from you but not you from birds... 

Time to start paying mafia dues and getting some real help
 
Mr.Hawk [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Stay away from my tree next time!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Sounds like all you need is a shovel and a heavy coat

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Still not as bad as swans.

/assholes
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I can't wait to see the neighbors!

Someone posted something about this yesterday on Nextdoor and we all laughed (he actually took a picture of a turkey buzzard just gliding around and not bothering anyone).  Then I saw this article during lunch.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Mississippi Kites too.

Wear hats with large eyes on the upper back side; they lose their nerve.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

It's....that one....music group.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

But what a story! Sure, you got injured, but since all of the scars on my body are from something stupid I did, it would be awesome to be able to say "Well, there I was, minding my own business, when what swooped down from above but a hawk! Just look at this scar!".

:-)
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Um....like hawks??
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i have seen quite a few circling over my neighborhood in vancouver
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Oh, my cat once tripped me up stupidly and I split my ear on a concrete edge while I was watering plants on my patio.  I told the ER guy it was a bar fight and some guy broke a bottle against my head.

"Did that really happen?"

"Of course not.  But it sounds a helluva lot cooler than getting tripped by my cat."
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I once drank, well, too much... It was a going away party for a friend, and a couple of us drank for 12 hours straight. When it's time to take her to the airport, we're taking the last of her stuff down to the car, and I decide to slide down the railing of the stairs using the duffel bag I have in each hand. Long story short, it didn't end well. I lost one tooth entirely, broke another in half, and had a third with spderweb cracks all through it. Bruised gums, the works. My roommate is like "Dude, you gotta go find one of those bars where all of the mountain bike riders hang out and tell them about how you faceplanted after coming down the mountain. You'll never have to buy your own beer there ever again!". Definitely better than "I got too farked up one night and was stupid."
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i have seen quite a few circling over my neighborhood in vancouver


Oh we had one cruising above my house on Sunday, looking for the Easter Bunny, I think.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
At what point does protecting public safety override protecting wildlife?
Because that thing could blind a small child, or adult for that matter.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"They looked like Jem'Hadar".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddle-faddle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I live in Orlando not too far from that area, we are in their space too. This one from 2017 didn't even care that I was unloading the car.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Then there was this beauty in a parking lot over in Brevard, not sure if this hawk was chilling out or after something else nearby:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ah, my peeps. Doin' me a proud.
 
