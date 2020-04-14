 Skip to content
(Tucson.com)   Arizona forest officials to hikers out-and-about during the coronavirus pandemic: Please stop leaving your poop outside our closed bathrooms   (tucson.com) divider line
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to go hiking in the Coronado forest this week if I had time....yeah, I think I'm gonna pass.  Bleah.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Learn to dig a cat hole people.
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Spent condoms are still OK though, right?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well where would you like me to poop Jan?
 
mcreadyblue [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Walker: Well where would you like me to poop Jan?


Pack out what you pack in.
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: Walker: Well where would you like me to poop Jan?

Pack out what you pack in.


My gay friend on Skype just burst out laughing when I read that to him.
 
