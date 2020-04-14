 Skip to content
(Connecticut Post)   Eight huge new pieces of positive news about the coronavirus that we could all use right about now   (ctpost.com)
    United States, New Jersey, The New York Times  
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Some of those are yet to be proven.
And I'm in Pennsylvania, where we have over 1,000 new cases today.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll get the lights
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A large number of touching community stories are hitting headlines

Stop touching, dammit.  Touching is a real issue.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida.
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will never ever understand Americans.
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Some of those are yet to be proven.
And I'm in Pennsylvania, where we have over 1,000 new cases today.


But how else are we going to pump the market if not with thinly veiled lies (and printing money)?  Won't someone please think of the shareholder value?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One weird trick to beat COVID-19: STAY THE F**K HOME

/politicians hate it
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DOCTORD000M: [s.hdnux.com image 850x566]
I will never ever understand Americans.


Me either and I live here.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here's one to bring us back to reality:

https://www.jwatch.org/fw116548/2020/​0​4/13/sars-cov-2-antibodies-undetectabl​e-some-recovered

6% of those recovered have undetectable levels of antibodies, meaning antibody testing isn't as solid as we hoped.

And there is the worry they didn't attain immunity from COVID.
 
Maturin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The number of fatalities dropping from >100,000 to ~60,000 is deceiving. That is a projection through August 4. We are flattening the curve which will have some effect on the total number of fatal cases, but it may only be a modest gain as it pushes fatal cases into later in the year. COVID-19 is a virus and we typically have limited success in treating viral respiratory illnesses.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best news I've heard is that we may have dramatically underestimated the number of people that have caught COVID-19.  As in, up to 7m Americans may have already have caught it, instead of 575k.

This is based on the huge number of people reported by doctors to have unexplained flu-like symptoms... those numbers just happened to spike right at the same COVID-19 did, and dwarf the confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The reason this would be good news is that if a LOT more people are getting COVID-19 than reported, then the death rate is also a lot lower than reported, and herd immunity is building far faster.

On the flip side, we won't know how many people really died of this until 6+ months from now, as unexplained respiratory and coronary deaths are spiking in alignment with known COVID-19 cases too.
 
gregscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think we are out of the woods until we have plenty of N95 masks for everyone, plenty of protective equipment for everybody, and an effective treatment or a vaccine, preferably both. And when the economy is "reopened" is expect a second wave of infection. I'm sick of unwarranted optimism about this pandemic.
 
NEDM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop spreading false hope, subby.  This shiat is dangerous and does way more harm than good.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pffft. Shiat listicle, feel-good crap, and then there's this "Businesses across the globe are unifying to support their fellow Americans".Like, such as maps?

Gibberish level pablum. W

greenlights this crap?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Subby failed to give Trump total credit for those eight things because subby is a puppet of the deep state.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
this will brighten anyone's day:   bad cases of this virus cause so much permanent respiratory damage that no amount of built-up immunity will prevent a victim from getting it over and over again until they die.
 
Jimmy's getting angry [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

thehobbes: And here's one to bring us back to reality:

https://www.jwatch.org/fw116548/2020/0​4/13/sars-cov-2-antibodies-undetectabl​e-some-recovered

6% of those recovered have undetectable levels of antibodies, meaning antibody testing isn't as solid as we hoped.

And there is the worry they didn't attain immunity from COVID.


In 1 study of 175 patients in China...
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
This is the "Great American Spin"

"Last week, New York reported an increase in number of people hospitalized by just 1 percent"

aka: "It's ok.  only 10,000 new people today showed symptoms of possibly being deathly sick today instead of tge 15,000 we were expecting."

I think successfully transitioned from talking about people to talking about statistics.

I'll consider it good news when we talk about the total number of sick people going down

The plane is still flying into the ground, it's just at a -30° incline rather than the previous -45° incline
 
farker99
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
And when the orange menace re-opens America the death toll will spiral up like the first wave was nothing.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

farker99: And when the orange menace re-opens America the death toll will spiral up like the first wave was nothing.


The smart ones will continue to stay at home. Oh, wait. This is 'Murica.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
1. Only offers hope if rest of world is capable of replicating their "success"
2. A negative second derivative doesn't mean you're winning yet
3. One model revised downward 30%? Meh
4. Nope
5. Still too late for that to help in most places
6. Neither here nor there
7. Nope
8. Heartwarming stories don't save lives

Have a nice day.
 
pacified
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Doomers gonna doom.
 
docilej
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
#9...very good chance you don't live in Connecticut.
 
Maturin [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
9. We are having a bumper crop of thoughts and prayers.
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

pacified: Doomers gonna doom.


Bless your precious sweet, sugar cane heart! Cause for you, everyday has to be sunshine and roses. You hate those nasty, negative Nellys! Why can't all news be good news?

Because we are farking human beings capable of incredible fark ups, that's why. Once you come to peace with that, put on a mask and gloves and go back to work. Otherwise, keep your silly, naive ass at home and let us essential personnel, aka "collateral damage," try to keep your lights on, and keep you from starving to death.
 
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This thread:

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: The best news I've heard is that we may have dramatically underestimated the number of people that have caught COVID-19.  As in, up to 7m Americans may have already have caught it, instead of 575k.

This is based on the huge number of people reported by doctors to have unexplained flu-like symptoms... those numbers just happened to spike right at the same COVID-19 did, and dwarf the confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The reason this would be good news is that if a LOT more people are getting COVID-19 than reported, then the death rate is also a lot lower than reported, and herd immunity is building far faster.

On the flip side, we won't know how many people really died of this until 6+ months from now, as unexplained respiratory and coronary deaths are spiking in alignment with known COVID-19 cases too.


Those cases might be somewhat traceable as you can compare the death rates from that period to the prior years.  It is more difficult to do the same after lockdowns, shutdowns and social distancing, as certain deaths are actually falling ( car accidents, murders) .  But I guess if you drill down deep enough, you can separate those out from other deaths.
 
