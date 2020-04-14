 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Private island that is one of the richest zip codes in the country is having no problem getting COVID-19 tests for its residents   (nypost.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are other people that need them. I curse this island for the time being. Just take what you need.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
If someone were to burn those to the ground I don't think anything of value would be lost.

And I also think it's literally the only way that rich people will ever face consequences
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hopefully, one of them gives  it to all the other residents.
 
MLWS
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hey America, how's that unofficial caste system working out for you?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Well now we know where the kits are. How to go get 'em?
 
joker420
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah, anyone can buy a test kit now.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I assume they're being personally shipped by Jared, with a hastily scrawled Sharpie mark through the original recipient "NY Dept of Health"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Eat the rich.
It's OK, they've been tested.

Motörhead - Eat The Rich (Official Video)
Youtube Wh3t49NsWBA
 
advex101
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The could hire Fauci to personally do the testing.  Just saying.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I bet you'll find a lot of those government-seized medical masks and other missing medical equipment stockpiled nicely in various back rooms throughout the property.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

joker420: Yeah, anyone can buy a test kit now.


Some kinds of tests are even free.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dybbuk Schmybbuk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Obvious tag down with a fever?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
From the original Miami Herald article: "DeMaria said the island has closed golf, tennis and marina facilities and limited island access to "essential personnel and visitors" [emphasis added]

I mean, great, so you know whether you and the help have the virus.  But, is that really going to matter when the jerk next door decides his visitors from the mainland are 'essential' a week from now?
Wh
 
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bloobeary: I bet you'll find a lot of those government-seized medical masks and other missing medical equipment stockpiled nicely in various back rooms throughout the property.


That's not the only rich haven in the country. Damn them all.
 
mdarius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
anorak.co.ukView Full Size
 
Lusiphur
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MLWS: Hey America, how's that unofficial caste system working out for you?


The same as it's working out literally everywhere else. Including countries that don't believe in capitalism. Which is doubly true here because many of the residents of Fischer Island aren't Americans.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
TFA: "1% of Florida has been tested".

And 0.99% of that were THE 1%
 
coffeeburns
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Miami area? Should be under water soon enough.
 
d23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: There are other people that need them. I curse this island for the time being. Just take what you need.


ME FIRST ME FIRST.  Look at my bank account.  Do you know who I am?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Let me guess. Jupiter Island? Where the Bush compound was. A sandbar with a real estate value of over one billion dollars--all the poor people--by which I mean the uppper middle classes who service the rich, are at one end of the island, most of it is estates hidden behind from the road except for the gates.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Too bad we don't use battleships anymore, I think I just found a great test range.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nope, I guessed wrong. It's another rich island, Fisher Island. But not a super-rich and super-exclusive one because this one has high rises on it.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
America has a 2 tier legal system and health care system .. Every poor person in America knows this ..
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dericwater
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I thought the Bay Area's Atherton had the richest zip code in the US. Or was it Westchester in NY?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I suspect the only island that might be COVID free.


Fark user imageView Full Size

/ of course no one will survive to find out.
 
dericwater
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Too bad we don't use battleships anymore, I think I just found a great test range.

[Fark user image 600x407]


Park one of those next to the island and shoot off a salvo of them into the ocean. The reverb will shatter all the windows. Probably liquefy the sand/rock underneath the condos.
 
emtwo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MLWS: Hey America, how's that unofficial caste system working out for you?


Ha! Joke's on you!

It's never really been "unofficial."
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sleep peacefully rich biatch. You know you and your family are being taken care of while University of Miami students and professors are carrying the pandemic to the ends of America and perhaps the world, sound in the knowledge that your golf caddies and pool boys have been tested and are clean.

Or are they?

Bwa-ha-ha-ha-ha. Virus very tiny, it gets in the most gated communities like the Red Death playing himself at the most exquisite and exclusive Ball of the Season.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mikalmd: America has a 2 tier legal system and health care system .. Every poor person in America knows this ..

Bailiff, bring me the Law for the Rich.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: [i.pinimg.com image 500x500]


Just saw that movie this past weekend ..
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mikalmd: dr_iacovone: [i.pinimg.com image 500x500]

Just saw that movie this past weekend ..


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Too bad we don't use battleships anymore, I think I just found a great test range.

[Fark user image 600x407]


No need for battleships.  This island isn't separated from the poors by much water.  Regular artillery shells can reach, no problem.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 677x453]

Well now we know where the kits are. How to go get 'em?


Don't need to pirate them.

Just cough on a resident and wait for the results.

/gettin good mileage outta that one
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dericwater: I thought the Bay Area's Atherton had the richest zip code in the US. Or was it Westchester in NY?


I believe that it was Atherton most recently.  I remember when I was pretty young that my mom's friend had a house there.  I'm guessing that they probably bought it back in the 50s.  It was kind of a ranch-style house on a decent sized parcel.  I remember it being nice enough, but I don't think anyone thought about it as being anything more than upper middle class.  Have no idea about the family any longer, but I wonder what the hell that property is worth now.  I've got to see if we still have an old address lying around somewhere.
 
