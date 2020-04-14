 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   France orders Amazon to stop delivery of nonessential items. So wine and sex toys are still good amiright   (news4jax.com) divider line
15
EvilElecBlanket [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
These restrictions are stupid if not authoritarian.

Fark off.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Whoah!
what's the lube situation?
 
6nome
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wine And Sex-Toys is my Ed Sheeran cover band.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I saw the header on amazon announcing they are prioritizing essential items for those that need them. How do they make that determination? Something about that just feels like a creepy harbinger of our future economy. Then again it was already headed that way without covid-19.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I am sure wine and sex toys are more essential, to the French, than soap
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Who ordered the butter?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

chitownmike: I am sure wine and sex toys are more essential, to the French, than soap


And razors.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

6nome: Wine And Sex-Toys is my Ed Sheeran cover band.


Shame. That's my Amy WineAndSexToysHouse cover band.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Are "neck massager" devices considered medical supplies? Asking for a hot French girlfriend who doesn't really exist.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: chitownmike: I am sure wine and sex toys are more essential, to the French, than soap

And razors.


They only may wash one then Monsieur, but they wash it constantly.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: NotThatGuyAgain: chitownmike: I am sure wine and sex toys are more essential, to the French, than soap

And razors.

They only may wash one then Monsieur, but they wash it constantly.


one THANG, dammit.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Are "neck massager" devices considered medical supplies? Asking for a hot French girlfriend who doesn't really exist.


I see you also know Heather!
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm waiting on some books from Amazon so I can keep plugging away at my dissertation. The physical libraries are all closed. I have no problem downloading articles from my uni, but I need a couple books. I hope Amazon.ca looks at my order and realizes these technical social science weirdo books are for work, and ships them as essential items.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I saw the header on amazon announcing they are prioritizing essential items for those that need them. How do they make that determination? Something about that just feels like a creepy harbinger of our future economy. Then again it was already headed that way without covid-19.


Algorithm.
"But what is the algorithm calculating? What are the inputs? How are different factors rated-"
ALGORITHM! PROPRIETARY! Oh, wait, just got a memo from marketing. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE!
 
