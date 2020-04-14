 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   Doctors in the rural south don't need testing to know that corona's virus is a-coming. They can hear it on the breath of the wind, in the strange silence of the morning whipporwhill, in the awkward splash of the young rascal's foot in the mud puddle   (theatlantic.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Creeping concrete might also be a symptom.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
It's sad to say, but if -19 makes it to rural areas in any real way, they're basically farked.  I can easily see scenarios where entire small towns are completely wiped out in a matter of weeks.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Low population density only helps if you never come together at, say, churches, grocery stores, or funerals.
 
dopirt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
F*ck Whippoorwills
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It already happened in one small Georgia City. COVID19 update for Albany, Georgia.

It apparently began with a person carrying CV at two funerals. The hospital has been warning against large gatherings for at least a month.
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

If you leave your vaccine out,
it can go sour.
Put it in the refrigerator
or failing that.
a cool wet sack.
 
jfclark27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dopirt: F*ck Whippoorwills


Sounds like you've had one park outside your window at 2am...
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Peter Weyland: It's sad to say, but if -19 makes it to rural areas in any real way, they're basically farked.  I can easily see scenarios where entire small towns are completely wiped out in a matter of weeks.


Look out Piedmont, Arizona.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Howlin' Wind
Youtube efGkE580OGM
 
dopirt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jfclark27: dopirt: F*ck Whippoorwills

Sounds like you've had one park outside your window at 2am...


Exactly!  You go out to scare it off, and see nothing but leaves and moss.  It's there, you just can's see it.
 
Mangoose
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They'll just give them enough opioids to overdose on like they normally do and problem solved.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Peter Weyland: It's sad to say, but if -19 makes it to rural areas in any real way, they're basically farked.  I can easily see scenarios where entire small towns are completely wiped out in a matter of weeks.


It has a mortality rate in the low single digits.  How is it going to wipe out entire towns?
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How about the petulant, haunting cries of the MAGA Loons. Are they hearing those as well?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Many hospital emergency departments across the country periodically face this scenario..."

It is almost as if the US needs better healthcare infrastructure.
 
jfclark27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dopirt: jfclark27: dopirt: F*ck Whippoorwills

Sounds like you've had one park outside your window at 2am...

Exactly!  You go out to scare it off, and see nothing but leaves and moss.  It's there, you just can's see it.


I'd rather smack a cop!
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Low population density only helps if you never come together at, say, churches, grocery stores, or funerals.


Picnics, ball games, moonshining, chicken-thwarting, barn-risking, foot-dragging, weed-growing
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: 40 degree day: Low population density only helps if you never come together at, say, churches, grocery stores, or funerals.

Picnics, ball games, moonshining, chicken-thwarting, barn-risking, foot-dragging, weed-growing


I've been struggling with this for years... how do you thwart a chicken?
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: 40 degree day: Low population density only helps if you never come together at, say, churches, grocery stores, or funerals.

Picnics, ball games, moonshining, chicken-thwarting, barn-risking, foot-dragging, weed-growing


... Hog wrastlin, hanging at the feed store, lynch mobs,...
 
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
These rural areas would benefit the most from social distancing due to their small population yet are mostly populated with MAGA's that will do the complete opposite.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Peter Weyland: It's sad to say, but if -19 makes it to rural areas in any real way, they're basically farked.  I can easily see scenarios where entire small towns are completely wiped out in a matter of weeks.

It has a mortality rate in the low single digits.  How is it going to wipe out entire towns?


The towns are populated by human beings, many of whom own deadly weapons.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Peter Weyland: It's sad to say, but if -19 makes it to rural areas in any real way, they're basically farked.  I can easily see scenarios where entire small towns are completely wiped out in a matter of weeks.

It has a mortality rate in the low single digits.  How is it going to wipe out entire towns?


Mortality rates are curious and opaque, and the published rates are obviously political. Germany once reported a rate of around 1%. That's climbed to over 2%.  American morbidity is around 6,4%. Italy's is around 13%.

Wiping out a small town needn't kill everyone. Lots of small towns are top-heavy with the elderly. If enough die, the town will just evaporate like snow in the sun, Not in a matter of weeks, sure.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: yakmans_dad: 40 degree day: Low population density only helps if you never come together at, say, churches, grocery stores, or funerals.

Picnics, ball games, moonshining, chicken-thwarting, barn-risking, foot-dragging, weed-growing

I've been struggling with this for years... how do you thwart a chicken?


You got to get around behind it, first. Or so the literature says.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

40 degree day: yakmans_dad: 40 degree day: Low population density only helps if you never come together at, say, churches, grocery stores, or funerals.

Picnics, ball games, moonshining, chicken-thwarting, barn-risking, foot-dragging, weed-growing

... Hog wrastlin, hanging at the feed store, lynch mobs,...


ululatin' in the moonlight, flubbing your lips with a forefinger ... sorry ... forefanger ...
 
SMB2811
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Peter Weyland: It's sad to say, but if -19 makes it to rural areas in any real way, they're basically farked.  I can easily see scenarios where entire small towns are completely wiped out in a matter of weeks.

It has a mortality rate in the low single digits.  How is it going to wipe out entire towns?


Because on fark this is the most deadly thing ever.

yakmans_dad: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Peter Weyland: It's sad to say, but if -19 makes it to rural areas in any real way, they're basically farked.  I can easily see scenarios where entire small towns are completely wiped out in a matter of weeks.

It has a mortality rate in the low single digits.  How is it going to wipe out entire towns?

Mortality rates are curious and opaque, and the published rates are obviously political. Germany once reported a rate of around 1%. That's climbed to over 2%.  American morbidity is around 6,4%. Italy's is around 13%.

Wiping out a small town needn't kill everyone. Lots of small towns are top-heavy with the elderly. If enough die, the town will just evaporate like snow in the sun, Not in a matter of weeks, sure.


Or just change the definition of wiping out a town.
 
Juc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sounds like he's in favour of socialized medicine.
Burn him as a witch!
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: 40 degree day: yakmans_dad: 40 degree day: Low population density only helps if you never come together at, say, churches, grocery stores, or funerals.

Picnics, ball games, moonshining, chicken-thwarting, barn-risking, foot-dragging, weed-growing

... Hog wrastlin, hanging at the feed store, lynch mobs,...

ululatin' in the moonlight, flubbing your lips with a forefinger ... sorry ... forefanger ...


... square dancing, playing in a jug band, frog gigging,...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Peter Weyland: It's sad to say, but if -19 makes it to rural areas in any real way, they're basically farked.  I can easily see scenarios where entire small towns are completely wiped out in a matter of weeks.

It has a mortality rate in the low single digits.  How is it going to wipe out entire towns?


You sound like city folk.
 
payattention
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That is a lovely article, Doc. Let me ask you something though... who did you vote for in the last election?

/a recent article offered that the majority of doctors in this country are Republican
//As such, reading this article about how tough this is for rural medical staff kind of rings hollow knowing this
///it may be time for those rural people (especially doctors) to stop voting for those who keep putting our healthcare in this position, huh...
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

edmo: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Peter Weyland: It's sad to say, but if -19 makes it to rural areas in any real way, they're basically farked.  I can easily see scenarios where entire small towns are completely wiped out in a matter of weeks.

It has a mortality rate in the low single digits.  How is it going to wipe out entire towns?

You sound like city folk.


and you've got a purdy mouth
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

40 degree day: yakmans_dad: 40 degree day: yakmans_dad: 40 degree day: Low population density only helps if you never come together at, say, churches, grocery stores, or funerals.

Picnics, ball games, moonshining, chicken-thwarting, barn-risking, foot-dragging, weed-growing

... Hog wrastlin, hanging at the feed store, lynch mobs,...

ululatin' in the moonlight, flubbing your lips with a forefinger ... sorry ... forefanger ...

... square dancing, playing in a jug band, frog gigging,...


shining deer, corn shuckin', crab boilin'
 
dryknife
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Churchy LaFemme: How about the petulant, haunting cries of the MAGA Loons. Are they hearing those as well?


That truly is the poetry of the South.
 
Podna
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Peter Weyland: It's sad to say, but if -19 makes it to rural areas in any real way, they're basically farked.  I can easily see scenarios where entire small towns are completely wiped out in a matter of weeks.


Some rich tech people fled to rural Idaho and brought the plague there, the hospital has only 1 bed
 
Medic Zero
‘’ less than a minute ago  

40 degree day: Low population density only helps if you never come together at, say, churches, grocery stores, or funerals.


Or the feed store.
 
