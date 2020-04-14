 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Because nothing new is coming out of Hollywood anytime soon, let's look at some outtakes. Difficulty: from the Golden Age of Cinema. Amazingly, some NSFW language from an era when saying 'damn' was a mild controversy
1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
surlyjason
35 minutes ago  
As a writer at damninteresting.com I can attest some very vocal people still find "damn" to be contentious.
 
Driver
33 minutes ago  
atlascinemas.netView Full Size
 
LindenFark
31 minutes ago  
Y'see subby, it was a function of what you could say in media, not what you could say in private, or even in public when you weren't being recorded.

/ Every generation thinks they invented edgy behavior
// And sarcasm
/// And blowjobs
 
edmo
31 minutes ago  
Many people imagine folks never spoke in such terms back in the day.
 
New Rising Sun
30 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

Pretty neat -- nice to see Jimmy Stewart was pretty much just Jimmy Stewart playing Jimmy Stewart.  I could go for an outtake reel of just Katharine Hepburn.
 
Thosw
28 minutes ago  
Identified Lionel Barrymore the moment he spoke.

/I blame Mr Potter.
 
Enigmamf
27 minutes ago  

surlyjason: As a writer at damninteresting.com I can attest some very vocal people still find "damn" to be contentious.


Isn't it impossible for such people to type your URL or email address?
 
Mikey1969
26 minutes ago  
I found an outtakes show from TV up through the 80s on Netflix the other night. It was made in like 2011, but they'd totally set it up to look like it was produced in the 70s or 80s. It was uncensored, so you had these nice role model actors dropping F-bombs when they messed up. Very fun to watch. Also interesting, because the different actors mostly had specific ways in which they messed up. Dick Van Dyke was a mushmouth, he'd be delivering lines, and they'd suddenly be gibberish. I think Alan Alda had the habit of delivering a line with a totally random word replacing the one he meant to say. And Harry Morgan (Colonel Potter) wold just flat out forget lines. Most of the time, the different actors would have one of these three be the main way they screwed up their lines. Everyone on Happy Days just had the damnedest time getting through their scenes without laughing a lot of the time.

It was quite a lot of fun. I wish I could remember what it was called.
 
mongbiohazard
23 minutes ago  

surlyjason: As a writer at damninteresting.com I can attest some very vocal people still find "damn" to be contentious.


For anything which exists under the sun, no matter how innocuous or trivial, there's a damn fool out there who hates it.
 
hobnail
22 minutes ago  
I watched this the other night...I mean, I've seen it before... but I was laughing so hard that my asthma kicked into full gear and I was literally fighting to breathe for 20 minutes.

Carol Burnett Show outtakes - Tim Conway's Elephant Story
Youtube 3qqE_WmagjY
 
Truthman
15 minutes ago  

hobnail: I watched this the other night...I mean, I've seen it before... but I was laughing so hard that my asthma kicked into full gear and I was literally fighting to breathe for 20 minutes.

[YouTube video: Carol Burnett Show outtakes - Tim Conway's Elephant Story]


Well, no wonder, that's a master class right there.
 
Truthman
13 minutes ago  
The Classic Hollywood Guide to how to react when you screw up a scene (Old Hollywood Bloopers)
Youtube kOR2f0EA8Co
 
WastrelWay
12 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Original: Original Tweet:
Pretty neat -- nice to see Jimmy Stewart was pretty much just Jimmy Stewart playing Jimmy Stewart.  I could go for an outtake reel of just Katharine Hepburn.


You might not need an outtake reel. Watch "Bringing Up Baby" when she's trying to seduce Cary Grant and says, "Pussy."
 
Paul Hackett
12 minutes ago  
Call me when Rita Hayworth says "jizzmop"
 
knbwhite
11 minutes ago  
I saw a collection of real pron bloopers once that was funny.  Interesting sounds, gags, and maybe people cramping us and such.  Last time I searched for it the results was just more and more pron.
 
EvilElecBlanket
9 minutes ago  

hobnail: I watched this the other night...I mean, I've seen it before... but I was laughing so hard that my asthma kicked into full gear and I was literally fighting to breathe for 20 minutes.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3qqE_Wma​gjY]


I think that's my favorite.
 
Psychopusher
9 minutes ago  

hobnail: I watched this the other night...I mean, I've seen it before... but I was laughing so hard that my asthma kicked into full gear and I was literally fighting to breathe for 20 minutes.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3qqE_Wma​gjY]


My favourite outtake of all time.  Goddamn, but it is never not funny as hell.  How Vicki and Carol managed to avoid busting a gut around him still amazes me.  Not that they didn't get in their own moments (see: Mrs. Whiggins & Mr. Tudball outtakes, my other favourites.)

/Father Duffy is still full of sh*t.
 
Billy Liar
8 minutes ago  

surlyjason: As a writer at damninteresting.com I can attest some very vocal people still find "damn" to be contentious.


Maybe the same ones who think "jackass" is swearing.
 
iodized attic salt
7 minutes ago  
I've heard "fark me" after a blown line.  I've never heard "God damn my soul".  It's harsh yet a bit wholesome.
 
Naido
5 minutes ago  
Made me think of this, which I can always watch.  Loving the rest of these

Hail, Caesar! - Would That It Were So Simple Scene (2/10) | Movieclips
Youtube G629a_3MkkI
 
zeroflight222
1 minute ago  

hobnail: I watched this the other night...I mean, I've seen it before... but I was laughing so hard that my asthma kicked into full gear and I was literally fighting to breathe for 20 minutes.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3qqE_Wma​gjY]


I always liked the dentist skit from the original show even more.
 
hobnail
less than a minute ago  

EvilElecBlanket: hobnail: I watched this the other night...I mean, I've seen it before... but I was laughing so hard that my asthma kicked into full gear and I was literally fighting to breathe for 20 minutes.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3qqE_Wma​gjY]

I think that's my favorite.


Psychopusher: hobnail: I watched this the other night...I mean, I've seen it before... but I was laughing so hard that my asthma kicked into full gear and I was literally fighting to breathe for 20 minutes.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3qqE_Wma​gjY]

My favourite outtake of all time.  Goddamn, but it is never not funny as hell.  How Vicki and Carol managed to avoid busting a gut around him still amazes me.  Not that they didn't get in their own moments (see: Mrs. Whiggins & Mr. Tudball outtakes, my other favourites.)

/Father Duffy is still full of sh*t.


Truthman: hobnail: I watched this the other night...I mean, I've seen it before... but I was laughing so hard that my asthma kicked into full gear and I was literally fighting to breathe for 20 minutes.

[YouTube video: Carol Burnett Show outtakes - Tim Conway's Elephant Story]

Well, no wonder, that's a master class right there.


I was lying in bed, gasping for air...."h-h-h-h-honey? *gasp wheeze cough* C-c-can you get my in*cough*haler?"  She came in and I had tears streaming down my face.  "Are you crying? are you okay?"  I just handed her my phone.  "Tim *gasp* Conway...*cough gasp wheeze*"
 
