(NPR)   Silent but deadly. It's not just about farting anymore   (npr.org) divider line
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Right now we have to assume that everyone has it, including ourselves. Hence the extreme social distancing.
 
pikov.yndropov
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something something.. fear itself.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this another story about the farts coming to get us, or did I just dream that?
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh, old news.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Is this another story about the farts coming to get us, or did I just dream that?


User name checks out.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until we make testing easily available for everyone (and making it technically available if you wait three weeks and pay enough to buy a used car doesn't count) instead of just the people we're pretty sure are sick, we're going to be here for a loooong time.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Everyone has Corona
Corona Corona Corona
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That was an awful lot of words for "we have a lot of maybes but no hard evidence and no clear conclusions.  As a matter of fact, CovId19 may prevent elephant infestations in Georgia since we've seen no elephants since Georgia's first confirmed case."
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This makes it such a great killer. You have no idea that you are spreading it to others so there is no easy way to prevent it from spreading to the vulnerable.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Right now we have to assume that everyone has it, including ourselves. Hence the extreme social distancing.


hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
webct_god
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Right now we have to assume that everyone has it, including ourselves. Hence the extreme social distancing.


If we assume everyone has it, what's the point of social distancing?

/ We still need to social distance and stay the fark at home
// Because NOT everyone has it...
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Right now we have to assume that everyone has it, including ourselves. Hence the extreme social distancing.


If only we had tests to find out if we had it.

Nah, that shiat is hard.  We're too weak of a country to take on something so monumentally important.  /s
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pikov.yndropov: Something something.. fear itself.


We have met the enemy, and he is us.
 
