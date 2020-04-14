 Skip to content
(Indy100)   So how does one 'ethically source' a human spine?   (indy100.com) divider line
25
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Go to any Republican senator's closet and just take it out of the box where they've been keeping it. It'll never even be missed.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do vampires have ethics?


 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.boneroom.com/store/c44/Hu​m​an_Bones.html
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's ethical so long as you don't ask any pesky questions.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  


They only take from heathly and fit donors, and never from gravid females.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Made in Los Angeles

Well good.  I don't support foreign sweat shop labor.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: [Fark user image 728x463]


Was gonna say, at the Outworld Tournament.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C. Craigslist.

Final answer.
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
D. Walter Sobchak
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came for a borderlands 3 reference... but there wasn't one :(
 
inelegy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a sick disgusting thing to do.

It should have been newborn. Child is too large a diameter to hold comfortably.
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came for the Predator reference, leaving with my back vaguely aching along the middle.
 
Mein Fuhrer I Can Walk
‘’ 1 hour ago  



THEY COST NOT LOTS
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how does one 'ethically source' a human spine?

Viking blood-eagle style from a screaming Republican senator or Trump cabinet member.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care about the alligator tongues, but the human child's' spine is just gross and boarders on the immoral. I think I'd avoid anyone buying it. You can buy medical school grade
artificial bones without having to use the real thing.

Then again, what do I know? I know of the few church chapels that are decorated with humane bones and praised for their artistry, and the caves in France under Paris (?) streets which are used as a tourist attraction and the bones are stacked often in an artistic way. Then there was or is that grave yard in Mexico that rips bodies out of the ground once the survivors can't pay the rent and puts the mummified remains on display in a garish museum.

Humans have little respect for the dead.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
The source may be ethical, but the end use certainly isn't.

Medical suppliers probably can't always check up on their buyers.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
To ethically source a human spine

1. Make sure the person involved is not stil using it.

2. Once you have located a Democrat or Republican in high office, remove the spine painlessly by sucking out of them like a cartoon bone-eating vampire.

3. Profit.

4. Go to Hell and have your teeth flossed hourly with the spine of a dinosaur. By flossed, I mean dragged out of your mouth through your anus.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

inelegy: [Fark user image 850x465]


A new season has been ordered. The first season was brilliant, hilarious, horrifying and from New Zealand, I believe.
 
Running Wild
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Unorthodox Parts | The Venture Bros. | Adult Swim
Youtube Rf3VL0c1oYQ
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [i.imgflip.com image 500x753]
They only take from heathly and fit donors, and never from gravid females.


Yep.  Though I would have gone with this:


 
