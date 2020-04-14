 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCNC Charlotte)   Woman tests positive for coronavirus despite not leaving the house in 3 weeks. I mean, yeah, her husband leaves the house. And that one lady came by   (wcnc.com) divider line
21
    More: Asinine, Woman, Influenza, Rachel Brummert, Common cold, higher risk, Charlotte woman, Pneumonia, source of the infection  
•       •       •

1313 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2020 at 12:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sure, she didn't wash the groceries she received from a person who later tested positive before handling them, but I can say with absolute certainty that her husband is having an affair.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stay at home slows the progress of the coronavirus, not make you immune from getting it.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the immaculate infection
 
powhound [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repeat?
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: Repeat?


Just read it again. Why do I have to do all your work for you?
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"who volunteered to drop off groceries at her doorstep once. Brummert said the woman later tested positive for COVID-19.
"I barely had any contact," she said. "I didn't even touch her." "

information about how viruses spread is available to one and all

not do that information leads to logical conclusions for most
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zepillin: not that that information leads to logical conclusions for most

that that
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh and Ricardo, the heavily oiled pool boy who comes by everyday when my husband is out, but that's it."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like that story on 9/11 when the husband leaves for work at the twin towers....


and the wife calls him...

"honey, where are you? I am worried about you...."
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GooberMcFly: Sure, she didn't wash the groceries she received from a person who later tested positive before handling them, but I can say with absolute certainty that her husband is having an affair.


"Brummert said aside from the pharmacist and her husband, who grocery shops but is temporarily living in a separate room, the only other person she's come into contact with is a woman who volunteered to drop off groceries at her doorstep once. Brummert said the woman later tested positive for COVID-19.
"I barely had any contact," she said. "I didn't even touch her."

Yeah, the three second rule doesn't apply here. If she was sick handling the groceries, you got the cooties, lady.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I try to explain to my elderly parents over and over again how this works, but they just don't get it.  When I told them to pretend it's like glitter (they loathe glitter), they had a better grasp but still aren't quite there.

"Oh, it's just Marie, she's not sick."
"I just needed some coffee filters so it was a quick trip."
 
JNowe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I barely had any contact," she said. "I didn't even touch her.  Oh hi, Mark."
 
powhound [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: powhound: Repeat?

Just read it again. Why do I have to do all your work for you?


You are way overpaid as it is.
 
LewDux
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Immaculate infection?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My neighbors across the street never leave. I have a photograph of the six vehicles parked there Saturday as the family arrived from around the state for a little get together.

At least the lady in TFA is trying.
 
LewDux
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JNowe: "I barely had any contact," she said. "I didn't even touch her.  Oh hi, Mark."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yanks_RSJ
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When did she start self-quarantine?
Around March 15. She left the house once since to visit a pharmacy on March 18.
When did symptoms first show?
She says symptoms first showed around March 22

With an incubation period up to 14 days, I think the case has been cracked.
 
caljar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There was an article about Martin county in Minnesota, how it had an early outbreak, and one family that was heavily infected was confused and couldn't figure out why.  At the end of the article, they did happen to mention their daughter, who lived with them, had flown back from Wuhan, China at the end of January.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

caljar: There was an article about Martin county in Minnesota, how it had an early outbreak, and one family that was heavily infected was confused and couldn't figure out why.  At the end of the article, they did happen to mention their daughter, who lived with them, had flown back from Wuhan, China at the end of January.


Wow. That is some epic level of dumbshiattery there.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

houstondragon: GooberMcFly: Sure, she didn't wash the groceries she received from a person who later tested positive before handling them, but I can say with absolute certainty that her husband is having an affair.

"Brummert said aside from the pharmacist and her husband, who grocery shops but is temporarily living in a separate room, the only other person she's come into contact with is a woman who volunteered to drop off groceries at her doorstep once. Brummert said the woman later tested positive for COVID-19.
"I barely had any contact," she said. "I didn't even touch her."

Yeah, the three second rule doesn't apply here. If she was sick handling the groceries, you got the cooties, lady.


But they only kissed on the cheek!
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Yanks_RSJ: When did she start self-quarantine?
Around March 15. She left the house once since to visit a pharmacy on March 18.
When did symptoms first show?
She says symptoms first showed around March 22

With an incubation period up to 14 days, I think the case has been cracked.


No, no, see, be terrified! The Rona got her in her house!!
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.