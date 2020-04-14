 Skip to content
Pastor: "I firmly believe that God is larger than this dreaded virus. You can quote me on that," Virus: CHALLENGE ACCEPTED
399 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2020 at 2:20 PM



Visual Howlaround
2 hours ago  
Wellbye.jpg
 
edmo
42 minutes ago  
Is this a repeat? How many of these pastors have died now?
 
silvervial
39 minutes ago  

edmo: Is this a repeat? How many of these pastors have died now?


I know of two, one white one who went to NOLA at Mardis Gras, and this black one, who said he was essential because he talked to god. Well, now they can talk side by side. No need for social distancing in Heaven*.

*if that's where he went

/no, don't believe
//it's just part of the narrative
///narrator: no, it's not
 
croesius
38 minutes ago  
"I am essential," he said, according to the Post. "I'm a preacher - I talk to God."

Well, guess he wanted to have a 1-on-1 chat.
 
Mugato
24 minutes ago  
Gerald O. Glenn, a Virginia bishop who defied his state's social distancing recommendations and boasted about his church's packed pews amid the coronavirus pandemic, died over the weekend of complications from the virus

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nmrsnr
12 minutes ago  

Mugato: Gerald O. Glenn, a Virginia bishop who defied his state's social distancing recommendations and boasted about his church's packed pews amid the coronavirus pandemic, died over the weekend of complications from the virus

[Fark user image 259x194]


No, it is completely expected. So, the opposite.
 
Dimensio
11 minutes ago  
This Deep State hoax is really racking up a death count.
 
SpocksEars
9 minutes ago  
idiot
 
doomjesse
8 minutes ago  

edmo: Is this a repeat? How many of these pastors have died now?


I hope not?
 
Klivian
7 minutes ago  
I sent you two boats and a helicopter, what more do you want?
 
40 degree day
7 minutes ago  
Apparently, sometimes God's purpose is for you to die as a spectacular dumbass in order to serve as a warning for others.
 
Bslim
7 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
LesserEvil
5 minutes ago  
Well, that's an obituary I don't mind reading.
 
dready zim
5 minutes ago  
Do we have to say all the things again that we said in the repeat thread below?
 
dready zim
4 minutes ago  
https://www.fark.com/comments/1077790​6​/God-is-larger-than-this-dreaded-virus​-says-evangelical-preacher-who-promptl​y-disproves-entire-point-he-was-trying​-to-make#new
 
colon_canoe
3 minutes ago  

Mugato: Gerald O. Glenn, a Virginia bishop who defied his state's social distancing recommendations and boasted about his church's packed pews amid the coronavirus pandemic, died over the weekend of complications from the virus

[Fark user image image 259x194]


The only thing ironic in that song is that all of the instances she sings about are coincidences, not examples of irony. Most can't tell the difference.
 
DrunkenBob
3 minutes ago  

Dimensio: This Deep State hoax is really racking up a death count.


Either these voices of truth have been corrupted through blackmail and bribes to fake their own death and move to South America, or they are being killed by the Shadow Government for thwarting the NeoCommunist think police.  Either way, do not compromise on your freedom to invade personal space.  Only through close contact can the sheeple be moved by your stoic virtue to wake up to the They Live propaganda nightmare the Liberals have crafted with their software wafers injected into their skull through vaccinations.
 
Capt_Clown
3 minutes ago  

edmo: Is this a repeat? How many of these pastors have died now?


Not enough
 
rewind2846
3 minutes ago  
Welp, at least if his god exists this religious person got to see the most immense facepalm in the universe when he showed up at the gates.
 
Tymast
2 minutes ago  
Trump shpuld get congress to investigate how soros can hire so many committed crisis actors
 
Harry Freakstorm
2 minutes ago  
God has called him home.  Possibly to deal with all the extra traffic St. Peter has to deal with.

Pastor:  Shall I stand by your side, oh Lord.
God:  Naw.  Go help St. Peter down at the front door.
Pastor:  Am I to judge those who are worthy to enter, oh Lord?
God:  Naw.  Make sure Pete has his coffee every morning.  He's a biatch without his coffee.
 
SpectroBoy
2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He died how he lived.
Taking money from gullible rubes by telling them fairy tales.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
2 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: Mugato: Gerald O. Glenn, a Virginia bishop who defied his state's social distancing recommendations and boasted about his church's packed pews amid the coronavirus pandemic, died over the weekend of complications from the virus

[Fark user image 259x194]

No, it is completely expected. So, the opposite.


Well, wait, or was that meta-commentary?
 
tom baker's scarf
2 minutes ago  
 the problem is that he caught the strain of virus that believes in reality, he was only immune from the strain that also believes in his imaginary Skyman.
 
Somacandra
1 minute ago  
God may still be bigger than any virus, but that doesn't mean your immune system is.
 
Harry Freakstorm
less than a minute ago  
New Deliverance Evangelistic Church

Stay away during the Celebration St. Warren Beatty
 
SpectroBoy
less than a minute ago  

colon_canoe: The only thing ironic in that song is that all of the instances she sings about are coincidences, not examples of irony. Most can't tell the difference.


This old (incorrect (canard) again

Cosmic irony (irony of fate)
The expression cosmic irony or "irony of fate" stems from the notion that the gods (or the Fates) are amusing themselves by toying with the minds of mortals with deliberate ironic intent. Closely connected with situational irony, it arises from sharp contrasts between reality and human ideals, or between human intentions and actual results. The resulting situation is poignantly contrary to what was expected or intended.
 
