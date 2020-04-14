 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Meanwhile in Florida, Pants still optional   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, is anyone checking what the judge is (or isn't) wearing underneath his robe?
 
CrosswordWithAPen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Were the two lawyers in the same room?
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Pants are always optional if you're brave enough.
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The attorney finally showed up in proper attire for a Florida court room, white jeans and a Dan Marino jersey.
 
genner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So if your lawyer is literally still in bed the day of your appearance, can you somehow use that to take a break and find a better lawyer before continuing??
 
