(Fark and Schnitt)   On this week's episode, Drew talks more about Fark's anemic ad revenue and what it will take for Fark to survive. Also clues to the next big story of the pandemic, along with some good old-fashioned morons being morons
74
74 Comments
 
A friend of Tony Simos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What in the morning zoo crew ...
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Perhaps if they stopped using invasive ads, I turn off the ad block. I've done it for other content creators.
 
chewd
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Its not an ad blocker its a malware blocker.

/sorry drew
 
mentula
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
so what's the skinny on the money?
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mentula: so what's the skinny on the money?


Drew needs more you cheap fark.
 
A friend of Tony Simos [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mentula: so what's the skinny on the money?


Fark needs more merchandising like KISS has.  Imagine Fark condoms, Fark pinball machines.  Even Fark coffins.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

A friend of Tony Simos: mentula: so what's the skinny on the money?

Fark needs more merchandising like KISS has.  Imagine Fark condoms, Fark pinball machines.  Even Fark coffins.


Coffins are big right now.  Drew needs to pull himself up by the bootstraps and sell fark coffins.

Oh, and Fark brand boot straps.  That should totally be a thing.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Drew, to save money have you considered cutting the pay for moderators?
 
solarpoweredschittmachine
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'll pay for TF finally, okay? Will that tip the scales?

/been here a long time
//dont say much
///wish I could have been cool like Tatsuma and Ogre-Magi
////oh and Ghost of Abe Vigoda. That guy too.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: mentula: so what's the skinny on the money?

Drew needs more you cheap fark.


Maybe the lesson is to not base your income on an amusing side gig.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

A friend of Tony Simos: Fark needs more merchandising like KISS has. Imagine Fark condoms, Fark pinball machines. Even Fark coffins.


Fark Codpiece, Fark hats, Fark hypnocoins, Fark rifles, Fark candybars, Fark lubricant, Fark whiskey.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

A friend of Tony Simos: mentula: so what's the skinny on the money?

Fark needs more merchandising like KISS has.  Imagine Fark condoms, Fark pinball machines.  Even Fark coffins.


Fark sarcasm meters have been shiat ever since they outsourced them to China.  I certainly wouldn't trust a Fark condom.  Not that many Farkers have a use for those anyway.
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: A friend of Tony Simos: mentula: so what's the skinny on the money?

Fark needs more merchandising like KISS has.  Imagine Fark condoms, Fark pinball machines.  Even Fark coffins.

Fark sarcasm meters have been shiat ever since they outsourced them to China.  I certainly wouldn't trust a Fark condom.  Not that many Farkers have a use for those anyway.


Time to seel Fark branded fap socks then
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Drew, to save money have you considered cutting the pay for moderators?


This is a bad idea. Don't listen to this guy.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Raise the price of Total Fark or add some premium designation for some minuscule extra content.

$25+ a month? I'm down.

/i'll remember to TF a few liters today.
 
mudpants
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark PPE masks?  Seriously I guarantee he makes more than I do.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

no1curr: Jeebus Saves: A friend of Tony Simos: mentula: so what's the skinny on the money?

Fark needs more merchandising like KISS has.  Imagine Fark condoms, Fark pinball machines.  Even Fark coffins.

Fark sarcasm meters have been shiat ever since they outsourced them to China.  I certainly wouldn't trust a Fark condom.  Not that many Farkers have a use for those anyway.

Time to seel Fark branded fap socks then


I don't think those would sell.  Everyone here just uses their Guinness bar towel.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

solarpoweredschittmachine: I'll pay for TF finally, okay? Will that tip the scales?

/been here a long time
//dont say much
///wish I could have been cool like Tatsuma and Ogre-Magi
////oh and Ghost of Abe Vigoda. That guy too.


We all wish we could be Ghost of Abe Vigota level cool.  It's just not in the cards for some of us.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Stop trying to manipulate us for clicks with unmoderated trolls and clickbait greens.  We're too smart for that crap and I've seen most of my favorite commenters leave in disgust over the years.  It's a classic case of truth vs. data. When every thread is a trash fire you see the number of comments go up, but the number of participants goes down. Threads that are just 2-4 people feeding their own fire are stupid common these days.

The way to go with a site like this is hand-managed sponsorships. A lot of my favorite content creators went with that model.
 
mudpants
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Suck it up Nancy boy !!

s14-eu5.startpage.comView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

A friend of Tony Simos: Even Fark coffins



Fark coffin must be a very popular activity.

Everywhere I go I hear people yell "Fark coff!!".
 
A friend of Tony Simos [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Endorsements by Drew could help.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Frank N Stein: Drew, to save money have you considered cutting the pay for moderators?

This is a bad idea. Don't listen to this guy.


You mean someone actually has to be paid to come here?  Like real money, or just all the booze you can steal from Drew?  This could be a game changer, paying people to come here.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Weatherkiss: Frank N Stein: Drew, to save money have you considered cutting the pay for moderators?

This is a bad idea. Don't listen to this guy.

You mean someone actually has to be paid to come here?  Like real money, or just all the booze you can steal from Drew?  This could be a game changer, paying people to come here.


I have really small arms so there's not a lot of booze I can steal from Drew.
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Paid for links (like the Daily Star ones) seem to be rising fast. It's not not news, it's a business.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There's always patreon.

/I have no idea if there's always patreon.  I'd want to be part of the snooty monocle tier.
 
A friend of Tony Simos [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How about buying access to be a mod or admin for a day?
 
jgilb
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I run adblocker on your site because it is unusable when ads are running.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dragonchild: The way to go with a site like this is hand-managed sponsorships. A lot of my favorite content creators went with that model.


Difficulty: effort.
 
madgonad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Less hostile ads would be nice. At least a few times a year my browser is redirected to some hostile website or audio suddenly starts blaring at me. The real money would be in distributing Guinness bar towels or hot cocoa sampler boxes.
 
mensan98th [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SamFlagg: There's always patreon.

/I have no idea if there's always patreon.  I'd want to be part of the snooty monocle tier.


I'd definitely support Fark on Patreon.
 
Marine1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So, how bad are we talkin' here?
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I don't really understand what we're supposed to do. I used to not block ads on Fark and I got some vicious malware that took me a couple of hours to scrub. I've never clicked on an ad from here. I bought myself a subscription years ago for my birthday one year. Most of the time others generously sponsor me.

We're the content providers on this site. This place wouldn't even exist without us. So we should feel guilty? Seems odd.
 
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How much is read only access to Farkback?
 
Skwrl
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Can someone TL;DR (or maybe TL;DListen, since it's a podcast or whatever) for me?
 
Skwrl
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
(I mean other than "Drew needs more money."  I'm sort of wondering "why now?")
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ginandbacon: I don't really understand what we're supposed to do. I used to not block ads on Fark and I got some vicious malware that took me a couple of hours to scrub. I've never clicked on an ad from here. I bought myself a subscription years ago for my birthday one year. Most of the time others generously sponsor me.

We're the content providers on this site. This place wouldn't even exist without us. So we should feel guilty? Seems odd.


^ and so much the last bit.
 
jgilb
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Creating content like "Fark and Schnitt" is not helping.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

A friend of Tony Simos: mentula: so what's the skinny on the money?

Fark needs more merchandising like KISS has.  Imagine Fark condoms, Fark pinball machines.  Even Fark coffins.


Fark body bags ... Its not dead, it's Fark or Farked
 
Mouren
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Link voting still do nothing?
TFD still just cliques with no way in for newcomers?
Admitted trolls still being jackasses and laughing about it in TFD?

Nah, I'll pass.
 
A friend of Tony Simos [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark branded COVID-19 testing strips.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Legit question - when is the last time Fark raised the cost of TF?  Pretty much never, as far as I can tell, and I've been around here far too long.

Drew, have you considered upping the cost of TF by say $1/month?  That's a 20% increase in TF revenue. I don't think many would have a problem paying the extra dollar.

And if it's addressed in the podcast, well I DNLTTFPC.  On a conference call. This is much more interesting.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: Perhaps if they stopped using invasive ads, I turn off the ad block. I've done it for other content creators.


BareFark is your friend.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Enough with the depressings ...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I had to block ads because of malicious and obnoxious ads.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Glass half-full response: This rising water level really muffles the flatulence!
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mouren: TFD still just cliques with no way in for newcomers?


TFD ain't been cliquey since 2012
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pssh...Fark has what 5 paid employees? I chip in a yearly sixty out of some sympathy but may rethink that.
/don't quit your day job at the ye' olde glory hole!
 
mathamagical [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I fed the squirrel now leave me alone, what is this? NPR? Yeesh.
 
Darkmeer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Okay, I think I have an idea that helps FARK and could persuade others to TF up (or renew like me).  I don't know the feasibility, so please bear with me.

We have a number of regular paywalls that get linked to as great sources of information.   NYT, Boston Globe, LA Times, WaPo, and a couple of other larger papers.   Would it be possible to connect to those sites with our Fark membership?  It's a little more work, but this helps the journalists, it helps you get more revenue, and it helps us stop getting paywalls (I am not paying for 18 different subscriptions, especially right now, and deciding on one is hard enough).

Honestly, I hope that this helps.  I hope I have time to actually listen to the podcast later, I will feel dumb if you already thought of this.
 
