(Politico)   Covid-19 antibody tests could help us determine when enough people have an immunity to the virus that it is safe to re-open the country, but that's assuming they're more accurate or available than the current tests   (politico.com) divider line
mcreadyblue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Or not:

Just because you have antibodies doesn't mean you have immunity," Carlos del Rio, executive associate dean of the Emory School of Medicine, told reporters Friday.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hear the nice thing about the antibody test is that there's so many to choose from, and no one really knows if they work or not.  Maybe I'll try some.  Wish me luck everybody!
 
powtard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure that this virus goes away?  How do we know this thing isn't lung herpes?
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powtard: Are we sure that this virus goes away?  How do we know this thing isn't lung herpes?


We don't.  And the fact that we still don't know this 4-5 months after it became the most researched disease in the world should frighten you.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: powtard: Are we sure that this virus goes away?  How do we know this thing isn't lung herpes?

We don't.  And the fact that we still don't know this 4-5 months after it became the most researched disease in the world should frighten you.


It shouldn't frighten anyone either. That's the way the world works. There's no super smart scientist having a eureka moment. There's no cute girl nerd having a coming of age experience.

/i'm tired of being a realist among the uninitiated optimists
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcreadyblue: Or not:

Just because you have antibodies doesn't mean you have immunity," Carlos del Rio, executive associate dean of the Emory School of Medicine, told reporters Friday.


If having antibodies doesn't confer immunity to a disease, that would upend nearly everything we know about how vaccines work. Now maybe he means you need a sufficient level of antibodies to gain immunity, or maybe he means the immunity could fade over time and people could need the equivalent of booster shots to gain immunity.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point I don't trust the Federal Government to be honest with people. Handing out bogus "get back to work" cards to get the money flowing again without even knowing if it's really safe....That I can see.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh. Look. This again. Where people who stopped paying attention to science classes in third grade misunderstand how antibodies actually work.

Getting a disease does not automatically confer an immunity upon recovery.

Where an immunity is conferred, especially for viruses like coronaviruses, it is neither absolute nor permanent. Resistance can last from weeks to months to years. In certain circumstances, it is essentially permanent. This is why some inoculations are one-and-done while others require periodic boosters.

Having enough antibodies to prevent you from getting sick does not automatically mean you can't carry and spread it to other people.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: powtard: Are we sure that this virus goes away?  How do we know this thing isn't lung herpes?

We don't.  And the fact that we still don't know this 4-5 months after it became the most researched disease in the world should frighten you.


Why?

Assume it works like every other coronavirus does, and the vast, vast majority of viruses do, and that the immune systems deals with it in an identical fashion to how it deals with everything else. Do we even have a single example yet of a proven case that has rapidly re-acquired a second, independent, proven case?

Are you similarly hysterical that the sun may rise in the west?
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: RussianPotato: powtard: Are we sure that this virus goes away?  How do we know this thing isn't lung herpes?

We don't.  And the fact that we still don't know this 4-5 months after it became the most researched disease in the world should frighten you.

It shouldn't frighten anyone either. That's the way the world works. There's no super smart scientist having a eureka moment. There's no cute girl nerd having a coming of age experience.

/i'm tired of being a realist among the uninitiated optimists


Yeah, unfortunately reality doesn't wrap itself up in 90 minutes with a feel good ending.
BUT
If people would change priorities -
If, for example
People would say " let's focus our wealth on education, research, planning as stable an economy and society instead of spending billions on professional sports.... ( We can always play sports for fun)
Things could change here for the better ....
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlippityFlap: At this point I don't trust the Federal Government to be honest with people. Handing out bogus "get back to work" cards to get the money flowing again without even knowing if it's really safe....That I can see.


Pretty much this.

I'll trust what the actual scientists and medical professionals eventually determine. The only people screeching about tagging people as "immune" right now, however, are psychotic right-wing hacks who are getting worried that the economic impact is going to hurt them at the polls in November.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: Or not:

Just because you have antibodies doesn't mean you have immunity," Carlos del Rio, executive associate dean of the Emory School of Medicine, told reporters Friday.


Even if having antibodies doesn't guarantee immunity, if enough people in community are able to be immune, then herd immunity will protect the community pretty well.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

tuxq: There's no cute girl nerd having a coming of age experience.


There is in my new e-book, Hot Covid Nights, the story of a sexy but inexperienced young researcher who discovers the secrets of Covid-19... and love.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
With accurate and freely available testing, we could end this almost immediately.

Not a Trumparian priority.
 
OldJames
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm sure if someone develops a good test the FDA will emergency fast-track the test and have it available in 2137
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Destructor: With accurate and freely available testing, we could end this almost immediately.

Not a Trumparian priority.


Every person that tests positive makes Trump look bad.

Why do you want Trump to look bad?
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Destructor: With accurate and freely available testing, we could end this almost immediately.

Not a Trumparian priority.


He's a politician, not a science-speaking guy.  Accurate and freely-available testing is a technical issue, not a political one at this point.

I mean, if Trump made a vaccine tomorrow, all by himself... what would you say then?  Would you take it?

/ I certainly would not.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Aint it funny how NOT ONE country is funding a program to radically expand vaccine and covid19 test manufacturing?

FFS, samsung and apple make 1.5 billion phones per year but the entire world cannot produce 100 million tests for covid19 in a few months? WTF
 
Lord Rust
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

patrick767: There is in my new e-book, Hot Covid Nights, the story of a sexy but inexperienced young researcher who discovers the secrets of Covid-19... and love.


As always, Chuck Tingle is on the case. Hotlinked from chucktingle.com for your pleasure:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Aint it funny how NOT ONE country is funding a program to radically expand vaccine and covid19 test manufacturing?


Try 27.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Aint it funny how NOT ONE country is funding a program to radically expand vaccine and covid19 test manufacturing?

FFS, samsung and apple make 1.5 billion phones per year but the entire world cannot produce 100 million tests for covid19 in a few months? WTF


Well South Korea locked that shiat down and the US didn't do the smart thing and buy their tests/patents in January/Early February.

So the demand didn't justify the supply.
 
