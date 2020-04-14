 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Scots inventor launches Gyr8tr sex toy that's 'more reliable than hubby or the postman' as it always delivers. Hey oh   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
symptomoftheuniverse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drew must be genuinely worried about revenue. Greenlighting dildo ads now.
 
GrogSmash [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that was called a vibrator.

/Not her, or my vibrator
//A vibrator
 
The Madd Mann [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, gyrator.

For a second I thought it said Grater, which doesn't sound good at all.
 
Slackfumasta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Draydel
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

symptomoftheuniverse: Drew must be genuinely worried about revenue. Greenlighting dildo ads now.


And I was positive that all the political correctness was a slam dunk on profitability. Meh, I'll get over it.
 
Mock26
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I know two women who own a sybian. I will have to see if they know about this particular little item...
 
powhound [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mock26: I know two women who own a sybian. I will have to see if they know about this particular little item...


I'll be right here waiting to hear you go on ...
With a box of tissues
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
His vision of sex technology is precessient
 
