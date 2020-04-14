 Skip to content
(CNN)   Are food shortages coming? Yes, if we panic. So, Yes   (cnn.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
View Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks, boomers.  How about some toilet paper as well?
 
manhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CNN is a joke.
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's always vegan.

View Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Thanks, boomers.  How about some toilet paper as well?


Sorry, no.  We're SovBloc larping this month.  And next month...
 
Vorpal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
View Full Size
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much shiat do people waste also? Time to eat leftovers, freeze extra meals, etc.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Figure there are going to be some wild, wild gyrations.  But, for an immediate anecdote, I went to our Kroger derivative (first time in 10 days).  And they had a tub freezer full of the classic "10-pound-bag o' scary industrial  chicken leg quarters" for $1.99.  Not $1.99 per pound... for the damned bag.  Yes I bought one... mostly because I don't think I've seen 20c/# meat in my life before and doubt I ever will again.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought 3lbs of bacon after work yesterday at the price club store.

Why?  Bacon.  That's why.  I don't NEED bacon.  I like bacon.  A lot.  I can cook about 10 simple things including bacon.  But I can live without it.

But you know what?  I was a nice guy when the TP thing hit and only bought what I needed.  What did all that nice guy business get me?  Yep.  No TP.

So.  Bacon.  You all can live a bacon free existence while I have plenty.  It freezes well.

And of all the people I hope go without bacon?  Boomers.  I'm an X'er.  We're sour to the mother f'ng core....
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need new cookbooks.

We need new cookbooks.

View Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark account name: There's always vegan.

[Fark user image 499x339]


Sorry, we were talking about food. Your post is off-topic.
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: We need new cookbooks.

[Fark user image 400x300]


Americans don't cook, silly. We ordered shiatty prepackaged frozen "meals" and microwave them for 2 minutes.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, Jesus Christ, y'all are hoarding the goddamn toilet paper like you've got a lifetime full of Texas chili cookoffs to get through in the next month, so wtf?
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark account name: There's always vegan.

[Fark user image image 499x339]


Soylent Green is vegan!
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe commandeer supply chain foods that go to institutional purchasers (restaurants, schools, etc). and figure out how to get them into the hands of consumers.

Because right now all that food is just getting wasted and destroyed
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

houstondragon: How much shiat do people waste also? Time to eat leftovers, freeze extra meals, etc.


This is the equivalent of blaming avacado toast for massive debts.

🚨 boomer alert 🚨
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: Maybe commandeer supply chain foods that go to institutional purchasers (restaurants, schools, etc). and figure out how to get them into the hands of consumers.

Because right now all that food is just getting wasted and destroyed


Username checks out.
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where I am, it's a bizarre plague-era bourgeois version of Soviet Russia.  You pay someone else to wait in line forever for whatever turns out to be available.

The stores are full of coughing idiots not wearing masks.  Seriously, Meijer and Kroger are packed more than they usually would be.  I keep thinking this is people panic-shopping, and they'll stop once they've bought all the cookies and canned yams they can store at home.  But week after week, it remains the same.  We use Shipt and Instacart, like rich people, because it's stupid for anyone to go into the stores.

Naturally, we tip the pro-shoppers who bring us stuff as much as we can afford, as hazard pay.  But we can't afford much because our household income's dropped by about 75%.

Anyway, you try to get a delivery scheduled -- curbside pick-up, forget it -- and it can take anywhere from two to ten days to get a slot.  Which may then get changed.  You order the supplies you hope to get, but by the time the delivery person is doing the shopping, the inventory's changed completely, so it's two-thirds substitutions or no dice.

We've tried intentionally ordering weird things, but it hasn't worked.  It's utterly peculiar what you can and can't get.  Raspberries and blackberries, yes, cheaper than ever.  Bread, no.  Tortillas, had to have shipped by mail.  Chia seeds, sold out.  Peeps, almost impossible.  Gummy bears, sold out.  Soy milk, if you don't care what kind you get.  Eggs, randomly available.  Dried pasta, you have to say "any shape is good".  And so on.

Because of delivery charges, it's way too expensive to make a lot of small orders, which just makes it more difficult because of the random-inventory problem.  Sometimes you order $120 worth of food and get $40 worth.  And you have to order far enough ahead so that sometimes you get two orders in one day.

I can't blame anyone for having "food uncertainty".  There's no way of knowing what this system will be like in another two weeks.  If too many of the delivery people or supermarket workers or truck drivers are sick, we'll be back to eating whatever happens to still be in the house, refritos with thyme and fennel on Saltines, whatever.  And there's no guessing what our income will be like in two weeks, either.  Unemployment benefits are zero-information -- they won't say how much you'll get, or why, or when.  Stimulus check could be here in two weeks or in November, not that it goes very far.

The best you can do, if you're in an area that isn't functioning well, is stay calm and ride it out.

Shout out to Amazon, who put other online retailers largely out of business, and then, when everybody NEEDED to shop online, declared it was Too Hard.  Capitalism in a nutshell -- optimization for the wrong conditions.
 
The Garden State
‘’ 1 hour ago  

manhole: CNN is a joke.


Help us out with your in depth analysis of the issues facing food producers, distributors and consumers, please. I'm sure your have plenty of wisdom to share.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cdr.Murdock: I bought 3lbs of bacon after work yesterday at the price club store.

Why?  Bacon.  That's why.  I don't NEED bacon.  I like bacon.  A lot.  I can cook about 10 simple things including bacon.  But I can live without it.

But you know what?  I was a nice guy when the TP thing hit and only bought what I needed.  What did all that nice guy business get me?  Yep.  No TP.

So.  Bacon.  You all can live a bacon free existence while I have plenty.  It freezes well.

And of all the people I hope go without bacon?  Boomers.  I'm an X'er.  We're sour to the mother f'ng core....


Yea, TP was informative

Get yo shiat now
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no shortage of food, you just may not be able to get any of it in the future. So don't go out and buy a whole bunch now while you still can.

CNN:
CNN:
View Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. Thanks for the new sh*t to worry about, Media.

View Full Size


View Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: Maybe commandeer supply chain foods that go to institutional purchasers (restaurants, schools, etc). and figure out how to get them into the hands of consumers.

Because right now all that food is just getting wasted and destroyed


That might require the Trump administration act proactively and not reactively

Failed national response continues to fail
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm good.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RandomAxe: Shout out to Amazon, who put other online retailers largely out of business


it wasn't the shoppers choosing Amazon over local retailers, no, it was Amazon.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: RandomAxe: Shout out to Amazon, who put other online retailers largely out of business

it wasn't the shoppers choosing Amazon over local retailers, no, it was Amazon.


crap, i screwed this up.  i'm logging off the world.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: There's no shortage of food, you just may not be able to get any of it in the future. So don't go out and buy a whole bunch now while you still can.

CNN:
[Fark user image 500x397]


Isn't this exactly how the TP shortage started? Stories like this?
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: Maybe commandeer supply chain foods that go to institutional purchasers (restaurants, schools, etc). and figure out how to get them into the hands of consumers.

Because right now all that food is just getting wasted and destroyed


The problem is a lot of factories are only geared to putting the food into bulk containers that are way too large for the average home and don't have the brand names and the labeling that are on consumer products.
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
asciibaron
it wasn't the shoppers choosing Amazon over local retailers, no, it was Amazon.

I said other online retailers.  I said nothing about "local".
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
View Full Size
 
tpmchris [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark account name: There's always vegan.

[Fark user image image 499x339]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leave it to CNN to stoke the fires of panic and fear. Let's cause more panic-buying, so this continues to be a self-fulfilling prophecy.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark account name: There's always vegan.

[Fark user image 499x339]


I think that's because the vegans didn't eat out much before Corona Virus, and the people who eat out all the time don't like vegan.
 
Iowan73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark account name: There's always vegan.

[Fark user image image 499x339]


Death before tofu!
 
vtstang66
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSubjunctive: Figure there are going to be some wild, wild gyrations.  But, for an immediate anecdote, I went to our Kroger derivative (first time in 10 days).  And they had a tub freezer full of the classic "10-pound-bag o' scary industrial  chicken leg quarters" for $1.99.  Not $1.99 per pound... for the damned bag.  Yes I bought one... mostly because I don't think I've seen 20c/# meat in my life before and doubt I ever will again.


Maybe 2 pounds of chicken in there, 4 pounds of bones, 2 pounds of salt solution, 2 pounds of hormones/antibiotics/other.  Still, $1/pound ain't bad!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: fark account name: There's always vegan.

[Fark user image image 499x339]

Soylent Green is vegan!


SOYLENT GREEN IS PEE, PAUL!!!
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

12349876: meat0918: Maybe commandeer supply chain foods that go to institutional purchasers (restaurants, schools, etc). and figure out how to get them into the hands of consumers.

Because right now all that food is just getting wasted and destroyed

The problem is a lot of factories are only geared to putting the food into bulk containers that are way too large for the average home and don't have the brand names and the labeling that are on consumer products.


i realize that. That's why you talk to your friends and go in on a case of queso dip or the 50lbs of chicken breast together. You can still social distance when they pick up their stuff from you.

Pool your money. Start a bulk buying collective. Overthrow the bourgeois and bring on the rise of the proletariat...

//Sorry there must be something in the air...
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You probably saw the headline recently that one of the largest hog processing plants in the country had ceased production for the foreseeable future. The reason? Employees at the plant, a Smithfield operation, account for about half of the coronavirus cases in South Dakota.

Well maybe provide tests to food workers uh? Testing food workers so they do not contaminate other workers is more important than testing people who are dying in the hospital wouldnt you say?

At the hospital, they need to assume everyone has the virus... so stop wasting tests there just to have numbers...


Or you know, CRANK UP THE TEST PRODUCTION TO MILLIONS PER DAY.

If we can produce 1.5+ billion cellphones per year just with apple and samsung, the world can sure as hell produce at last that amount of covid19 tests!
 
Iowan73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought a quarter beef from a farmer I know yesterday, just in case. Plus, steaks.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: jjorsett: There's no shortage of food, you just may not be able to get any of it in the future. So don't go out and buy a whole bunch now while you still can.

CNN:
[Fark user image 500x397]

Isn't this exactly how the TP shortage started? Stories like this?


I don't think so but sh*t like this does not help.
A farmer a few towns over had half of one of his cows removed overnight about a week ago.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
View Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RandomAxe: asciibaron: 
it wasn't the shoppers choosing Amazon over local retailers, no, it was Amazon.

I said other online retailers.  I said nothing about "local".


really?  did you not read my follow up?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
View Full Size
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No matter what, you will never catch this flying bacon.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Iowan73: I bought a quarter beef from a farmer I know yesterday, just in case. Plus, steaks.


I'm looking at that, perhaps half a pig.

Still have about 40 lbs. in my chest freezer from the last hog but it'll probably take 2-3 weeks to get my next one so might order this week.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
View Full Size
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Iowan73: I bought a quarter beef from a farmer I know yesterday, just in case. Plus, steaks.


Username doesn't check out.

/next time buy a hog.
 
Luse [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Thanks, boomers.  How about some toilet paper as well?


Boomers? Really? It's your watch now millenial. You sound like Trump still trying to blame his shortcomings on Obama.

/ not a boomer
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: Figure there are going to be some wild, wild gyrations.  But, for an immediate anecdote, I went to our Kroger derivative (first time in 10 days).  And they had a tub freezer full of the classic "10-pound-bag o' scary industrial  chicken leg quarters" for $1.99.  Not $1.99 per pound... for the damned bag.  Yes I bought one... mostly because I don't think I've seen 20c/# meat in my life before and doubt I ever will again.


There's a crazy wing surplus because March Madness got cancelled. Strange times.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

meat0918: 12349876: meat0918: Maybe commandeer supply chain foods that go to institutional purchasers (restaurants, schools, etc). and figure out how to get them into the hands of consumers.

Because right now all that food is just getting wasted and destroyed

The problem is a lot of factories are only geared to putting the food into bulk containers that are way too large for the average home and don't have the brand names and the labeling that are on consumer products.

i realize that. That's why you talk to your friends and go in on a case of queso dip or the 50lbs of chicken breast together. You can still social distance when they pick up their stuff from you.

Pool your money. Start a bulk buying collective. Overthrow the bourgeois and bring on the rise of the proletariat...



It seems the only place with staples like flour and rice are the stores that used to sell primarily to restaurants.   There's no shortage of those items, just a shortage of little bagged products. I almost bought a 50 lb bag of flour until I found a local source of a 5 lb bag. I can store 50 lbs but I'd most likely just give it away to friends.

But getting cleaning supplies is going to be a challenge. I'm thinking the only way I'll ever get another bottle  of Formula 409 is if I buy a 50 gallon barrel.  Even then, I'd be able to give it away to people, as long as they bring a bottle.  I have no idea how when I'll ever find another box of nitrile gloves.
 
