 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Symptoms of coronavirus include cough, fever, too much darn sex (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
9
    More: Giggity, Erection, Penis, group of women, Sexual intercourse, Sexual arousal, Ghana, country's president, Nana Addo Dankwa  
•       •       •

577 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2020 at 2:01 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, if an unidentified woman said it in a YouTube video that's been anonymously shared enough to get the Daily Star's attention, we've clearly got a real crisis on our hands.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There's another worry off my list.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Well, if an unidentified woman said it in a YouTube video that's been anonymously shared enough to get the Daily Star's attention, we've clearly got a real crisis on our hands.


If true she's probably already been beaten to death by her 'humilated' partner for publicly complaining (i.e., cucking him).
 
Luse [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He's probably asking for oral constantly just to shut her up.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Eh maybe change husband uh
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

edmo: .

There's another worry off my list fist.


FTFY
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'll bet this "boyfriend" or "husband" isn't very good at sex. Otherwise, she would be singing a different tune.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ghana you say? Meme time!

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.