(WJAC TV Johnstown) Bored out of their skulls, 13 fire departments responded to a single house fire
5
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No injuries have been reported, but PennDOT says all lanes of Route 36 are closed between Church View Road and Woodbury Pike.

Of course they are. Holy crap. 13 departments, and probably every farking volunteer in their own pickup truck.

"Guys, could *some* of you go stage up at the High School parking lot? It's not like they're using it right now."
 
Don't Troll Me Bro! [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So, I really had a good time at that Winnebago fire. We should do it again sometime.
 
mrparks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Cause of fire?

"Departmental Stress"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: all lanes of Route 36 are closed


so. Both lanes
 
