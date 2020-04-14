 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Woman strips naked and jumps on top of police cruiser after being released on bail for violating lockdown mandate. And since it was not in America, the giggity tag can actually be used   (nypost.com) divider line
    Giggity, Nudity  
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How come we never see a young blond do this? Once saw a fat lady pull down her drawers to pee in the median of the Florida Turnpike during a traffic stoppage. This was not something you want to see twice.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's got bush
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three officers soon took her back into custody, video shows. She was then taken to a hospital for an evaluation, Diario AS reports.

The difference between America and civilized countries. In America, she'd have been wrestled to the ground, taken to the police station, held in jail for hours on end, then taken before a judge. In civilized nations, they recognize that naked and out of control tends to equate to someone experiencing the manic phase of her bipolar disorder, and that she needs medical attention, not legal attention.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's all blurry. Is that a symptom of the bat flu?
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cewley: How come we never see a young blond do this? Once saw a fat lady pull down her drawers to pee in the median of the Florida Turnpike during a traffic stoppage. This was not something you want to see twice.


?

Is it something you want to see once?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The roof, the roof, the roof is on fire
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: Three officers soon took her back into custody, video shows. She was then taken to a hospital for an evaluation, Diario AS reports.

The difference between America and civilized countries. In America, she'd have been wrestled tazed to the ground, taken to the police station, held beaten in jail for hours on end, then taken before a judge shot. In civilized nations, they recognize that naked and out of control tends to equate to someone experiencing the manic phase of her bipolar disorder, and that she needs medical attention, not legal attention.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is it just me, or does the top of that cruiser say "hot"?
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: Three officers soon took her back into custody, video shows. She was then taken to a hospital for an evaluation, Diario AS reports.

The difference between America and civilized countries. In America, she'd have been wrestled to the ground, taken to the police station, held in jail for hours on end, then taken before a judge. In civilized nations, they recognize that naked and out of control tends to equate to someone experiencing the manic phase of her bipolar disorder, and that she needs medical attention, not legal attention.


Or drugs and they are getting evidence from blood work.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: She's all blurry. Is that a symptom of the bat flu?


I have heard that it makes it hard to focus.
 
ryant123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what you're saying is...no giggity?
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8QQh​r​e07Zc
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

cman: She's got bush


Some of us old-timers appreciate(s) a welcome mat at the front entrance.
The back entrance? Not so much.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
She has such lovely blonde hair. I wonder why she dyes the roots black.
 
DoctorCal [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Torremolinos

Probably from the UK
 
Stavr0
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I know what' you're thinking, but...  no lo ponga in loco.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: She's all blurry. Is that a symptom of the bat flu?


No that's just a symptom of people who couldn't unscramble the Cinnimax signal we used to have back in the 80's. It's a genetic trait you obtain depending on the effort you put in back then.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And the aftermath of an American doing the same thing...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: She's all blurry. Is that a symptom of the bat flu?


Maybe she's Japanese.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Three officers soon took her back into custody, video shows. She was then taken to a hospital for an evaluation, Diario AS reports.

The difference between America and civilized countries. In America, she'd have been wrestled to the ground, taken to the police station, held in jail for hours on end, then taken before a judge. In civilized nations, they recognize that naked and out of control tends to equate to someone experiencing the manic phase of her bipolar disorder, and that she needs medical attention, not legal attention.


Spain is civilized. Well, unless you're Catalan.
https://www.hrw.org/news/2017/10/12/s​p​ain-police-used-excessive-force-catalo​nia#
 
LewDux
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: And the aftermath of an Englishman doing the same thing...


Fark user imageView Full Size



FTFY
/"British heavy"
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cman: She's got bush


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mainsail: SurfaceTension: Three officers soon took her back into custody, video shows. She was then taken to a hospital for an evaluation, Diario AS reports.

The difference between America and civilized countries. In America, she'd have been wrestled to the ground, taken to the police station, held in jail for hours on end, then taken before a judge. In civilized nations, they recognize that naked and out of control tends to equate to someone experiencing the manic phase of her bipolar disorder, and that she needs medical attention, not legal attention.

Spain is civilized. Well, unless you're Catalan.
https://www.hrw.org/news/2017/10/12/sp​ain-police-used-excessive-force-catalo​nia#


Or Basque
 
Usernate
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Come on Florida, you're really gonna let Spain play you like that?
 
sleze [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: She's all blurry. Is that a symptom of the bat flu?


No, she's clearly Japanese.  It is an odd phenomenon.
 
GetaLife [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

snowybunting: cman: She's got bush

[Fark user image 201x150]


heh heh ... first thing I though of too.
/beer and cheerios
 
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cman: She's got bush



Well subby did say she wasn't an American
 
listernine
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
She sounds like a fun date.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A blurry video from 100 yards away does not count as 'giggity'  in my books.
 
