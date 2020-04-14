 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   You know those fires around Chernobyl? They're finally under control   (nydailynews.com) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Blame it on the rain, yeah yeah.
 
Super Chronic [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Emergency services said in a statement that "there are no open flames" within the 18-mile zone surrounding the abandoned facility, which was the site of the world's worst-ever nuclear accident. The agency added there was still a "slight smoldering" on the forest floor and that hundreds of firefighters and other first responders remained on site.

Not great, not terrible.
 
Cormee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is farked, about 30% of the links on the fark homepage are unavailable in the EU
 
Albinoman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yeah, what's the game plan there though? We kept putting the forest fires out for years and it turns out really bad things happen. It's why we control burn now.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Albinoman: Yeah, what's the game plan there though? We kept putting the forest fires out for years and it turns out really bad things happen. It's why we control burn now.


You have to think in Russian
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sorry. I haven't been following faits divers. Fire was threatening to reopen Tchernobyl with aerosolized radioactive smoke and dust?  This is mere fark compared to what Trump is doing. He's trying to re-open all of the Tchernobyls of history with fire and brimstone.

The T in Tchernobyl stands for Trump, and that stands for terrible Tweeting traitorous toddler.

If it doesn't involved the Trump Fever and Trump's world-spanning egotism, it's not news, it's not even fark.

Sorry, Tchernobyl. Radioactive giant mutant squid outside should have told you.
 
