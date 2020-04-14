 Skip to content
(National Review)   When this is all over perhaps our lives will improve. We'll give each other adequate space, we'll care for one another, and we'll buy enough toilet paper to last forever   (nationalreview.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or not.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*begins the pre-flight for the rectal aero-monkeys*
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
maybe if the National Review's subscription base is pushing daisies.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And get back to building 9 billion dollar border walls to keep bad things away from Muricans.
 
stuffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Geralt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm excited for the fact that wearing a mask in public will be socially acceptable like in many Asian countries. It will help prevent people from giving and getting all sorts of pathogens.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I used to spin the toilet paper like I was on Wheel of Fortune.  Now I handle it like I'm trying to crack a safe.
 
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Narrator: We didn't.
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Geralt: I'm excited for the fact that wearing a mask in public will be socially acceptable like in many Asian countries. It will help prevent people from giving and getting all sorts of pathogens.


I'm looking forward to the unsolved robberies as well..
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Unlikely tag on a ventilator?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah, I remember 9/12/2001...
 
zerkalo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
fark you, got mine is right there on the masthead
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Right.

How often have we seen economies trashed by greedy idiots? How many people still screw strangers without condoms? How many rich assholes think they got their wealth with no support from society, from government, or from the poorer-than-them folks who actually do the work that generates said wealth? How many roads must a male-presenting person traverse, whether by foot or wheelchair or some other mobility assistance device?

Nothing gonna change. Idiots gonna idiot, greediots gonna greediot, assholes gonna asshole, and people who think spewing ill-informed opinions counts as political action are gonna.... well, they're gonna do what I just did.

There will be no winners in this game.
 
