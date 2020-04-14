 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 New York)   "And THAT, dear granddaughter, is why we have a statue of a giant head lice in Times Square and numerous other locations around the country"   (abc7ny.com) divider line
45
    More: Interesting, Infectious disease, Ivermectin, Scientific method, Infection, latest lead, Novel, early study, Medicine  
•       •       •

2167 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2020 at 9:54 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



45 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Petri dish, handgun, xkcd, wash, rinse, repeat
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And in our homes, lice pictures.

Fark user imageView Full Size


You can never have enough lice pictures.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilsofa: Petri dish, handgun, xkcd, wash, rinse, repeat


Yep:

imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The study was only a first step. It only showed that the drug could kill the virus in a laboratory setting (in vitro)

Which means Trump will announce it as a sure fire cure at his 5 PM rant fest.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


//I can't get any for the sheep and cows because people have cleared off the shelves of it already
 
Meat's dream [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Louse.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Meat's dream: Louse.


Came here to say this.
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay. Now do it in mice, pigs, apes, and finally, humans. And do it safely.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, no.  I read that mixing ivermectin with alcohol can cause a serious reaction.

Next.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Meat's dream: Louse.


Jerk.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [Fark user image image 267x189]

//I can't get any for the sheep and cows because people have cleared off the shelves of it already


Agreed. These articles are ill-advised.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The study was only a first step. It only showed that the drug could kill the virus in a laboratory setting (in vitro)

Which means Trump will announce it as a sure fire cure at his 5 PM rant fest.


Depends.  Does he own any stock in a company that manufactures it?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Meat's dream: Louse.


it was a lousey mistake
 
Wrongo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do NOT drink the shiat.

         unless you vote Republican then wait until Orange man gives you heads up.

I kid, I kid.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm also pretty sure that bleach miracle mineral solutionalso kills Covid in vitro.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soap kills the virus in 20 seconds.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boiling water kills the virus, too. I'm still not drinking it.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, that name sounds familiar...
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSubjunctive: I'm also pretty sure that bleach miracle mineral solutionalso kills Covid in vitro.


No doubt in vivo as well.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The study was only a first step. It only showed that the drug could kill the virus in a laboratory setting (in vitro).

The only thing they've proven so far is that the mainstream media SUCKS at their job.
 
GungFu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh great! Now everyone who has headlice needs to get Covid-19 in order to get their headlice treated.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: Boiling water kills the virus, too. I'm still not drinking it.


Of course not! Don't be silly.


Shoot it up your nose.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: evilsofa: Petri dish, handgun, xkcd, wash, rinse, repeat

Yep:

[imgs.xkcd.com image 218x339]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Updated.
 
peasandcarrots
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The study was only a first step. It only showed that the drug could kill the virus in a laboratory setting (in vitro)

Which means Trump will announce it as a sure fire cure at his 5 PM rant fest.


I'm glad that there are so many possible avenues for treatment being studied, but sometimes it feels like we're just throwing science at this thing at random and seeing what sticks. Studies take time; 30-60-90 day clinical trials take time. And if there are 150 potential avenues for treatment under study, some of them are going to conflict with each other; can't take Pill A when Pill B might have had a better chance; can't take Pill B if you've already taken Pill A and they conflict with each other.

It doesn't help that we're seeing how badly the media manages science stories and how they really need new guidelines for reporting. We're up to like two cures a week.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: evilsofa: Petri dish, handgun, xkcd, wash, rinse, repeat

Yep:

[imgs.xkcd.com image 218x339]


Came here for this. Leaving satisfied.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
languagelog.ldc.upenn.eduView Full Size


/And president dumbass believes it.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need coffee.  I completely missed the word "drug" and thought "But what about bald people who can't get lice?".
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, I'm sticking with my Coronavirus repelling rock.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
phdcomics.comView Full Size
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Try it on the giant orange louse located at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue next!

/I know we won't get that lucky but maybe he'll try crushing it up and snorting it.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The study was only a first step. It only showed that the drug could kill the virus in a laboratory setting (in vitro)

Which means Trump will announce it as a sure fire cure at his 5 PM rant fest.


Cue people dying from drinking lice meds.
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The study was only a first step. It only showed that the drug could kill the virus in a laboratory setting (in vitro)

Which means Trump will announce it as a sure fire cure at his 5 PM rant fest.


But only if the story is first reported on FOX News or OANN.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Corrected

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Lana: "I just traveled eight thousand miles and got shanghaied by Malaysian pirates trying to rescue a person who is now responsible for my getting crabs twice!
Archer: "Oh, come on! These crabs, this time, were not my fault. This whole dungeon is, um...."
Ray: "Were you gonna say 'lousy with them?'"
Archer: "I was, but then I realized that's, uh..."
Riley: "Where that phrase comes from? Yeah."
Archer: "Yeah."
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Meh, I'm sticking with my Coronavirus repelling rock.


Mine has been working great.

Keep it in my pocket, and I don't go out of the house.

I'm virus free!
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ivermectin is also in Heart Guard. I know that Boehringer Ingelheim animal health, the company that makes heart guard, is studying it. They also have a human health side so they are well versed in clinical trials.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Singular of lice is louse, isn't it?
 
Bruce the Deuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ivermectin is also used as a horse de-wormer. It's hard to find now. People will poison themselves.
 
flemardo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [Fark user image image 267x189]

//I can't get any for the sheep and cows because people have cleared off the shelves of it already


Usual supply place online I go to for that kinda stuff still has it. Though one brand is out of stock. Dunno if it's related.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

peasandcarrots: Marcus Aurelius: The study was only a first step. It only showed that the drug could kill the virus in a laboratory setting (in vitro)

Which means Trump will announce it as a sure fire cure at his 5 PM rant fest.

I'm glad that there are so many possible avenues for treatment being studied, but sometimes it feels like we're just throwing science at this thing at random and seeing what sticks. Studies take time; 30-60-90 day clinical trials take time. And if there are 150 potential avenues for treatment under study, some of them are going to conflict with each other; can't take Pill A when Pill B might have had a better chance; can't take Pill B if you've already taken Pill A and they conflict with each other.

It doesn't help that we're seeing how badly the media manages science stories and how they really need new guidelines for reporting. We're up to like two cures a week.


There has always been shiatty science being done by unethical individuals who try to gain attention (funding) by releasing information to the press.  It's an easy way to bypass peer review and frankly the general population finds science and thinking hard.

A sane person would ask "why would a drug that works on an insect ion pump work on a mammalian virus?".  It will have no interactions with any viral proteins and at best it will shutdown mammalian nerve signalling.

But expect to see "we should try everything because millions are dying"
 
I know a guy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The grammar in the headline is melting my brain.

"...is why we have a statue of a giant head lice in Times Square and numerous other locations around the country"

The second part of the headline refers to multiple statues of head lice around the country. Therefore, it should read:

"...is why we have a statues of a giant head lice in Times Square and numerous other locations around the country"

Funny part is, the word "lice" was actually the correct one to use here.
 
jfarkinB
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Disclaimer: I am not a medical doctor. The only patients I'm allowed to treat or prescribe for are silicon-based.

Ivermectin seems to have a better safety profile than chloroquine. It's been used in humans for decades now. It was instrumental in wiping out river blindness in many areas. Its most common side effects aren't from the drug itself, but from the corpses of all the parasitic worms it kills.

It's still possible to overdose on the stuff, and it's still a bad idea to take veterinary versions. But since it's cheap, plentiful, widely studied in humans, and relatively safe, it makes sense to get some human studies going, STAT.

How do I know anything about this? Before Campbell and Omura shared the 2015 Nobel for it, before Merck donated massive amounts of it to wipe out parasitic diseases in poor countries starting in 1987, Merck started investigating it as a veterinary medicine. They hired away a veterinary professor from Auburn to help bring it to market. Years later, I, um, married his daughter.

/cool story father-in-law
//so many stories about ivermectin
 
indy_kid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: Marcus Aurelius: The study was only a first step. It only showed that the drug could kill the virus in a laboratory setting (in vitro)

Which means Trump will announce it as a sure fire cure at his 5 PM rant fest.

Depends.  Does he own any stock in a company that manufactures it?


He does now.
 
jfarkinB
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ashelth: A sane person would ask "why would a drug that works on an insect ion pump work on a mammalian virus?".  It will have no interactions with any viral proteins and at best it will shutdown mammalian nerve signalling.


Short answer: many biochemicals do more than one thing.

Long answer: it looks like it inhibits one mechanism for nuclear import of viral proteins. (I'm not an MD, but I speak halting Biochemical.)

This is research that's been going on for quite a few years, apparently. Ivermectin seems to exhibit activity against a number of popular viruses. So it really wasn't just "let's throw everything at the wall and see what sticks."

/but let's do that too
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.